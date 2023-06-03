Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Bazooka first look out: Mammootty's latest avatar proves 'age is just a number'

Mammootty's first look from Bazooka shows him in a stylish avatar. The movie also stars Gautam Vasudev Menon.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

Bazooka first look out: Mammootty's latest avatar proves 'age is just a number'
The movie will be helmed by first-time director Deeno Dennis.

One of the most bankable stars in Malayalam cinema, Mammootty has created quite a buzz with his upcoming film Bazooka. The first look of the star has been released, prompting a lot of excitement among his fans. Mammootty has made heads turn with his stylish avatar in the poster.  Bazooka will be helmed by first-time director Deeno Dennis, who is the son of the veteran scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis.

Bazooka has been making headlines after the makers unveiled the first look from the drama. If the poster is any hint, the film will be an action entertainer. The photograph shows Mammootty uncovering his vintage bike in a garage. The latest look of the actor goes to show us that he is aging like fine wine. Mammootty was seen wearing a tan denim jacket, along with dark grey cargo trousers and a T-shirt. He enhanced his look with a groovy pair of sunglasses, black leather shoes, and a ponytail.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Mammootty captioned the post, "Presenting The First Look Poster of #Bazooka! Written & Directed by Deeno Dennis, Produced by @saregamaglobal and Theatre of Dreams."

 

 

Before the makers had released the first-look of Bazooka, Mammootty took to his Instagram handle and posted a BTS video of the poster shoot, "First look loading."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty)

 

About Bazooka

Actor-director Gautham Menon is reportedly playing a crucial role in the drama. The film marks his first on-screen association with Mammootty. Shine Tom Chacko and Gayathri Iyer have also been roped in to essay important roles in the movie. Bankrolled by Saregama Global and Theatre of Dreams, Nimish Ravi is the director of photography. While Nishad Yusuf has handled the movie’s editing, while Midhun Mukundan has provided the music for Bazooka.

Mamootty's upcoming projects

Mammootty will also grace the big screens with Kaathal: The Core opposite Jyothika. Made under the direction of The Great Indian Kitchen fame Jeo Baby, the venture has already created a massive buzz among cinephiles. Along with this, Mammootty’s fans are also waiting for the release of Kannur Squad.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion worth Rs. 173 crore with Baby Vayu
In pics: Arjun Kapoor shares Berlin photo dump with 'love' Malaika Arora, netizens call them 'perfect couple'
Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket
In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend
In Pics: From Trisha to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, sizzling bikini looks of top South actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident: 50 dead, over 350 injured as Coromandel Express derails; PM Modi expresses grief
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.