Bazooka first look out: Mammootty's latest avatar proves 'age is just a number'

The movie will be helmed by first-time director Deeno Dennis.

One of the most bankable stars in Malayalam cinema, Mammootty has created quite a buzz with his upcoming film Bazooka. The first look of the star has been released, prompting a lot of excitement among his fans. Mammootty has made heads turn with his stylish avatar in the poster. Bazooka will be helmed by first-time director Deeno Dennis, who is the son of the veteran scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis.

Bazooka has been making headlines after the makers unveiled the first look from the drama. If the poster is any hint, the film will be an action entertainer. The photograph shows Mammootty uncovering his vintage bike in a garage. The latest look of the actor goes to show us that he is aging like fine wine. Mammootty was seen wearing a tan denim jacket, along with dark grey cargo trousers and a T-shirt. He enhanced his look with a groovy pair of sunglasses, black leather shoes, and a ponytail.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Mammootty captioned the post, "Presenting The First Look Poster of #Bazooka! Written & Directed by Deeno Dennis, Produced by @saregamaglobal and Theatre of Dreams."

Presenting The First Look Poster of #Bazooka ! Written & Directed by Deeno Dennis , Produced by @saregamaglobal and Theatre of Dreams.#BazookaFirstLook pic.twitter.com/yLoFAF8XOe — Mammootty (@mammukka) June 2, 2023

Before the makers had released the first-look of Bazooka, Mammootty took to his Instagram handle and posted a BTS video of the poster shoot, "First look loading."

About Bazooka

Actor-director Gautham Menon is reportedly playing a crucial role in the drama. The film marks his first on-screen association with Mammootty. Shine Tom Chacko and Gayathri Iyer have also been roped in to essay important roles in the movie. Bankrolled by Saregama Global and Theatre of Dreams, Nimish Ravi is the director of photography. While Nishad Yusuf has handled the movie’s editing, while Midhun Mukundan has provided the music for Bazooka.

Mamootty's upcoming projects

Mammootty will also grace the big screens with Kaathal: The Core opposite Jyothika. Made under the direction of The Great Indian Kitchen fame Jeo Baby, the venture has already created a massive buzz among cinephiles. Along with this, Mammootty’s fans are also waiting for the release of Kannur Squad.