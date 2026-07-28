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Batwara 1947 trailer: Sunny Deol vows to protect Shabana Azmi in Aamir Khan-produced Partition drama - Watch

The trailer of Batwara 1947 starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta was released. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the Partition drama will release worldwide on August 14, 2026.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 28, 2026, 05:26 PM IST

Batwara 1947 trailer: Sunny Deol vows to protect Shabana Azmi in Aamir Khan-produced Partition drama - Watch
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The trailer for 'Batwara 1947', starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, was released on Tuesday. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, it portrays a family's struggles amid the violence and migration of the 1947 Partition. The film will premiere in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2026, the day before Independence Day.

About the film

Batwara 1947, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, depicts the transformative impact of the Partition of 1947 on a family as fear and violence disrupt their community. The film emphasises themes of kindness over hatred and hope over despair amidst the chaos of displacement. It features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles. Javed Akhtar wrote the lyrics while AR Rahman created the music for the movie. It is one of the most eagerly awaited films about Partition because of Santoshi's direction, Rahman's soundtrack and Akhtar's lyrics.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

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Sunny Deol dedicates film to mothers

Sunny Deol posted a touching photo of his mother the day before the teaser was released. He referred to her as his biggest source of support and affection. Batwara 1947 was dedicated by him to all moms. 'Meri maa hi mera Rab hain. Mera pyaar, mera hausla, meri taaqat. 'Batwara 1947' main apni Maa aur duniya ki har Maa ko samarpit karta hoon,' he wrote in his post. The trailer will be released tomorrow. Batwara 1947 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

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