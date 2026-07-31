Batwara 1947: Netizens confuse Kanikka Kapur with Kiara Advani in new poster of Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan's film

A new Batwara 1947 poster with Kanikka Kapur and Karan Deol went viral as fans said Kanikka looks like Kiara Advani. Film releases Aug 14, 2026.

A new poster of Rajkumar Santoshi’s partition drama Batwara 1947 has gone viral for the wrong reason. Released on July 30, the poster features debutante Kanikka Kapur with Karan Deol. Many fans said Kanikka looks a lot like Kiara Advani and they had to take a second look.

Poster creates confusion online

The poster shows Kanikka in a floral suit with a light brown dupatta and minimal makeup, standing with Karan Deol. Social media users quickly pointed out the resemblance. 'Watch #Batwara1947 in cinemas this Partition Day, 14th August,' Kanikka said on Instagram along with the poster. Kiara's name was all over the comments. 'I really thought it was Kiara Advani on the poster,' a person commented. 'I thought it's Kiara Advani, but happy for you, Kanika ji,' remarked another. Kiara was also tagged in numerous other remarks.

About the film and cast

After a long absence, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta reunite on film in Batwara 1947. Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol and Kanikka Kapur all have significant roles in the movie. It is based on the events of the 1947 Partition and is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. With this movie, Kanikka Kapur, who was born in Delhi, will make her Bollywood debut. She previously portrayed Suman Tiwari in the television series Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2. She has also appeared in web series such as Murderbad, Modern Parivar and Dono.

Also read: 'Are they dating?': Aryan Khan's viral London video with Vinnie Takair sets social media abuzz

Emotional moment at trailer launch

At the trailer launch of Batwara 1947, director Rajkumar Santoshi revealed that Dharmendra, who watched the film, became emotional during the narration and approved it, stating it would do well. Sunny Deol also showed emotion on stage. The film, which has received an A certificate from CBFC, is scheduled for release on August 14, 2026, coinciding with Partition Day.