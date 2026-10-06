‘Baseless & misleading’: Delhi Police rejects allegations of assault on female protesters at Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police has rejected allegations that female protesters were physically assaulted during recent demonstrations in Delhi, saying women were handled by female personnel and treated with dignity.

Delhi Police has denied social media claims that female protesters were physically assaulted during recent demonstrations in the national capital.

New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma said the allegations were “baseless and misleading” and did not match what happened during the protests.

“Some social media handles are claiming that female protesters were subjected to physical assault. These allegations are baseless and misleading. Female protesters are handled by female staff and are treated with dignity and due regard,” Sharma said in a post on X.

He also said police followed the required legal procedure while detaining and releasing protesters.

Police say female protesters were handled by women staff

According to the DCP, female protesters were dealt with by female police personnel during the demonstrations. Sharma said the process of detention and release was carried out according to applicable laws and established procedures.

“Male protesters who were detained were released within the stipulated time period, following due process of law. Any claim suggesting otherwise is factually incorrect and does not reflect the actual sequence of events,” he said.

AISA raises allegations over Neha Bora’s detention

The police response came amid several days of protests at and around Jantar Mantar. Student groups, political organisations and activists have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities linked to the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

AISA had earlier alleged that its national president Neha Bora was detained while marching towards Jantar Mantar. The organisation claimed she was taken to the Narela Industrial Area police station.

AISA members also alleged that Bora was taken away in a private vehicle without an official number plate and that no woman police officer was present inside the vehicle.

Delhi Police has rejected these allegations.

Police accuse some protesters of attacking personnel

Amid the allegations, a senior police officer also claimed that some protesters attacked personnel deployed on duty during the demonstrations. The officer alleged that some protesters even bit police personnel. The protests have seen repeated detentions as demonstrators attempted to reach Jantar Mantar despite restrictions imposed in the New Delhi district.

Security remains tight around protest site

Heavy security has been deployed in and around the protest area as demonstrations continue. Delhi Police has maintained that protesters were detained in accordance with the law and that personnel deployed at the sites followed prescribed procedures.

The latest police statement comes amid continued claims and counterclaims over the handling of protesters during the demonstrations.