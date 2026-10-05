Baseer Ali reveals why he broke up with ex-girlfriend even after she agreed to convert to Islam: 'Uske jitne gunaah hain...'

Baseer Ali said his non-Muslim ex was ready to convert to Islam, but he ended the relationship as he didn't want to bear religious responsibility if she didn't follow Islam properly later.

Baseer Ali, known from Bigg Boss 19, discussed a past relationship in an interview, explaining why he ended it despite his ex-girlfriend's willingness to convert to Islam. He acknowledged his feelings for her but recognised that their differing religions made it impossible for the relationship to have a future.

What Baseer said about conversion

Baseer remembered that as they were talking about their future, the topic of religion came up. He claimed that his girlfriend at the time was sincerely prepared to accept Islam for their partnership. "That person genuinely said to me, 'I am ready to do that", "Baseer said. He claimed he asked her to think about her parents and her upbringing before taking such a big step. "Tum kar logi?" he recalled asking her.

Why he refused to take responsibility

Baseer chose not to pursue the connection despite her willingness. He clarified that his justification had to do with religious obligation. According to him, the person who converted someone will be held accountable for their transgressions if they accept Islam but fail to observe its customs, such as performing namaz and adhering to its regulations.

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"Unhone Islam accept kiya. Theek hai. Ab agar us insaan ne wahan se, us moment se, agar Islam ko embrace nahi kiya, apni namaazein nahi padhi, apne Islam ko accept karke uske rules and regulations ko follow nahi kiya, toh uske jitne gunaah hain na, woh aapke khaate mein likhe jaayenge," Baseer said.

"I don't want to take that burden," he continued. "Nahi nahi, madam, main nahi le raha yeh responsibility," he said to her. This decision was made by Baseer. However, he noted that they still enjoy a polite relationship and are on excellent terms.