The charming on-screen couple, Barkha Bisht and Karan Singh Grover, first met on the sets of the popular teen drama series Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi in 2004. As they worked together, their chemistry grew, and they started dating. For about two years, they were inseparable, and their romance blossomed. However, fate had other plans, and the couple eventually parted ways.

Barkha Bisht recently took a trip down memory lane, revisiting her past romance with Karan Singh Grover. In a candid conversation, she revealed the qualities that initially drew her to Karan, highlighting his exceptional kindness. According to her, Karan's inherent kindness was the primary attraction, especially in a city like Mumbai where genuine warmth can be hard to find. She confessed, "He has an inherent kindness, which I got attracted to because people in Mumbai are not always kind. So, whenever I find kindness, I get attracted to it,” she told in a conversation with Siddharth Kanan.





Barkha also acknowledged Karan's physical appeal, jokingly mentioning his impressive physique. With a touch of humour, she recalled, "He is very good-looking – the six-pack abs, I mean, I was just 23 years old!" Her lighthearted comment betrayed a hint of nostalgia, reminiscing about the early days of their romance.

The couple dated for two years, and despite their eventual breakup, Barkha's words conveyed a deep appreciation for Karan's character, highlighting the qualities that made their relationship special. “Over the years, we grew into different people. It was my first heartbreak in Mumbai,” she revealed what led to their breakup. “Nothing went wrong; our perspectives and views on life were different. He was also two years younger than me. As we grew older over those two years, that difference became more apparent- that was the problem. I am still very fond of him even today, and I wish him the best wherever he is,” she concluded.



Meanwhile, the TV show Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi (2004-2005) marked Barkha's debut television appearance, where she starred alongside Karan. On the personal front, Karan is now married to Bipasha Basu, with whom he has a daughter, Devi, born in 2022, while Barkha was previously married to Indraneil Sengupta from 2008 to 2022, and they have a 13-year-old daughter, Meira.