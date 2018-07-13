Headlines

Barbie feet is the latest viral pose: Celebs like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian clearly endorse it

It involves standing on your tip toes or pointing your feet, imagine you are wearing a pair of invisible heels

Melissa D’Costa D’Silva

Updated: Jul 13, 2018, 06:10 AM IST

Want the grace and poise that wearing stilettos gives you, minus the pain? Well, your wish has come true with the latest viral pose dubbed as ‘Barbie feet’. It was first coined by the fashion blog Who What Wear, which attributes its popularity to the fact that it gives the illusion of longer legs without the discomfort of wearing heels, and resembles a Barbie doll’s feet.

CHANNEL YOUR INNER BARBIE

Apart from her blue eyes, blonde locks and a perfect figure, Barbie is also known to have very long legs. And while it’s impossible to match up to those unrealistic body proportions, one can aim to get her stance on point without too much trouble.

It involves standing on your tip toes or pointing your feet, imagine you are wearing a pair of invisible heels. Once you nail balancing on the balls of your feet, you are ready to pose like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and a host of other models who have given Barbie feet their stamp of approval. Men behind the camera tell us why this Instagram trend has gone viral.

‘A POSE THAT MAKES YOU APPEAR TALLER’

SUBI SAMUEL

Through the years, I have used this pose in many of my shoots. The elevation makes you appear taller. Since, it’s a basic pose many models use it especially when bare feet, as it gives your frame a certain elegance and poise that you can achieve with heels. It also makes your silhouette appear slimmer.

‘IT GIVES A REGAL FEEL TO YOUR BODY LANGUAGE’

VIKRAM BAWA

I use this pose all the time. The legs do look long... but more than that they along with your feet look more graceful. It’s more like a ballet dancer’s pose. It works for every shoot. Most people do not have a great posture so when we see this on models or in photo shoots we perceive this to be a pose. It’s actually graceful and the correct poise a person should have because when you straighten and lengthen the feet and legs, you are also forced to straighten the rest of your body. So, you’re unintentionally straightening your spine, neck and shoulders. It lends a regal feel to one’s body language.

‘IT’S A STANCE THAT WORKS WELL FOR THE CAMERA’

VICKKY IDNAANI

There are a few tricks to great pictures. Adding length to the face and body mostly works. That’s why girls wear high heels or backcomb their hair. Heels give a body language to women and barbie feet also does just that. Hence, it works. I have shot many tall actresses who love wearing heels. I have done a shoot with a Spanish model and also photographed Sunny Leone in a similar stance. A slimmer body and a taller frame is something most women aspire for,​ and it always works for the camera. Hence, the popularity of the trend.

