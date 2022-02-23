Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa denies report of father's demise due to Obstructive Sleep Disorder

Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on 15 February, and there were reports that he died from Obstructive Sleep Disorder. However, his son Bappa refused the reports and shared the reason behind his demise. While speaking to the Times of India, Bappa disowned the reports and said that he was not having a breathing issue, but his heart just stopped. Bappa's sister, brother-in-law and mother rushed Bappi to the hospital. The doctor had been called and he said that he (Bappi) needs to be taken to the hospital. They reached the hospital but the singer couldn't be revived. Jr Lahiri further added that he was constantly on the phone all the time.

Bappa even added that during his final days, he used to ask his family, to take him home. Also, he couldn't let go of singing even while staying in the hospital. Bappa said that he used to tap at the table near his bed and sang many songs. He further added that one day, he started singing loudly in the hospital and his mom asked him, "Kya kar rahe ho?"

Previously, Bappi Da’s son-in-law Gobind Bansal shared, "It is a very sad day today for us. Dada has entertained the entire country and everybody loved him." Talking about how he passed away on Tuesday night, Bansal shared, "He had been admitted in the hospital for three weeks but was discharged and was back home. He also had his dinner last night at around 8:30-9 pm. But within half an hour of having his dinner, he got a heart attack. His pulse rate had gotten low. He was rushed to the hospital and the doctors declared at 11:44 that he is no more."

For the unversed, Bappi Lahiri’s last on-screen appearance was at ‘Bigg Boss 15’, where he went along with his grandson to promote the latter’s song ‘Bachcha Party’.