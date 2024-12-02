The second season of the musical drama Bandish Bandits will premiere on Prime Video on December 13.

The streaming giant Prime Video unveiled the trailer of the second season of Bandish Bandits on Monday, December 2. The musical show features Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry as the two leads Radhe and Tamanna. Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur will return in pivotal roles, while Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar are the new cast members.

Continuing its journey from season one, the second season sees Radhe and the Rathod family work towards preserving their musical heritage in the wake of Pandit ji's passing. While Tamanna has embarked on her own journey at a prestigious music school. The season culminates in the India Band Championship, where Radhe and Tamanna's bands compete against each other.

The trailer weaves an enthralling narrative, backed by the series' trademark blend of Hindustani classical and contemporary western music. With impactful dialogues, soulful music and powerful performances, the 3-minute clip promises an entertaining and engaging journey that will leave the audience wanting for more.

"Bandish Bandits is a story that has deeply resonated with me and will always be close to my heart," said creator and director, Anand Tiwari. "After the universal acclaim and appreciation, we received for the first season, we knew that we had to up the ante for season two – and it’s an endeavour I can proudly say, the entire cast and crew have been fully committed to. This season we have pushed the boundaries and strived to tell a story that is rooted, relatable and immensely engaging."

Ritwik Bhowmik added, "For me, stepping into the shoes of Radhe is like coming home after a long day. It is a character I am grateful to have played for several reasons, most importantly, how much it has taught me as an actor and a person. With the second season we see Radhe really grow into his own and embrace the responsibility of keeping his family’s traditions and legacy alive in an increasingly fast-paced and modern world while navigating his relationship with Tamanna."

"Stepping back into Tamanna’s world for the upcoming season of Bandish Bandits feels like reconnecting with an old friend. She has grown, matured in ways I didn’t anticipate. Tamanna goes through so much in her life, and it’s been thrilling to convey the depth of her emotions - pain, love, anger, resentment - all shaped by the situations she faces." said Shreya Chaudhry.

Created by Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, who has also directed the series, Bandish Bandits is a Leo Media Collective Private Limited production and is written by Tiwari alongside Atmika Didwania and Karan Singh Tyagi. Bandish Bandits Season 2 is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on December 13, in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

