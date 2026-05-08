FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tamil Nadu News: Vijay Under Pressure As DMK-AIADMK Move To Block TVK Government

Tamil Nadu News: Vijay Under Pressure As DMK-AIADMK Move To Block TVK Government

Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol earns biggest praise from bhaiya Sunny Deol, nephew Karan Deol calls him 'phenomenal'

Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol earns biggest praise from bhaiya Sunny Deol

Doctor-led Hair Transplant Clinic in Istanbul Turkey in 2026

Doctor-led Hair Transplant Clinic in Istanbul Turkey in 2026

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?

This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'

From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch horror-comedy flicks dominated by zombies, ahead of Indian Institute of Zombies

From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch flicks dominated by zombies

OTT Releases This Week (May 4-10): Citadel Season 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Citadel 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol earns biggest praise from bhaiya Sunny Deol, nephew Karan Deol calls him 'phenomenal'

Bobby Deol impressed fans with the teaser of Bandar, earning praise from brother Sunny Deol and nephew Karan Deol. The film marks his return as a solo lead after 17 years and has created strong buzz ahead of its June 2026 release.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 08, 2026, 02:54 PM IST

Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol earns biggest praise from bhaiya Sunny Deol, nephew Karan Deol calls him 'phenomenal'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On May 7, 2026, Bobby Deol is once again in the spotlight after the teaser of his upcoming film Bandar was released. The teaser received strong appreciation from his family, especially brother Sunny Deol and nephew Karan Deol, who openly praised his performance and new avatar. The teaser has already created buzz for its retro styling and Bobby’s energetic screen presence.

Family’s loving reaction:

On Instagram, Sunny Deol shared the teaser and expressed his excitement for his brother’s comeback. He affectionately called Bobby 'Lord Bobby' and wrote, 'Loooking sooo gooood my Lord Bobby.' His post quickly grabbed attention from fans who appreciated the brotherly support.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After that, Karan Deol also shared the teaser on his Instagram story and wrote, 'Woah!! So looking forward to #Bandar. Bobby chacha you look phenomenal.' Bobby Deol responded to Sunny’s post with heart emojis, showing warmth and appreciation for the love coming from his family. These posts add emotional value to the teaser release, highlighting their strong bond and mutual encouragement within the film industry.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Sonam Kapoor celebrates 8th wedding anniversary with Anand Ahuja, pens heartfelt note with unseen family moments

About the ‘Bandar’ teaser and film:

The teaser of Bandar showcases Bobby Deol in a stylish retro disco avatar, where he is seen dancing to a reimagined version of the popular classic track Come On Baby, Dil Kisko Dogi. His fans became excited about the upcoming movie after seeing his transformation and his ability to perform on screen.

The film is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, who are known for their work in acclaimed projects such as Paatal Lok, Kohra and Udta Punjab. The ensemble cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, R. Madhavan, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi and others.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol earns biggest praise from bhaiya Sunny Deol, nephew Karan Deol calls him 'phenomenal'
Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol earns biggest praise from bhaiya Sunny Deol
Doctor-led Hair Transplant Clinic in Istanbul Turkey in 2026
Doctor-led Hair Transplant Clinic in Istanbul Turkey in 2026
Trump’s 10% tariff blocked by US Court: Experts urge caution in FTA talks, may boost these sectors
Trump’s 10% tariff blocked by US Court: What it means for Indian exporters?
Aashka Goradia welcomes second child, baby boy, with Brent Goble: 'We have renewed, unshakeable faith in God’s divine plan'
Aashka Goradia welcomes second child, baby boy, with Brent Goble
Pakistan's nefarious designs failed: ISI terror module unearthed, historic temple, eatery, military camp in Delhi were on target
Pakistan's nefarious designs failed: ISI terror module unearthed, historic templ
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'
From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch horror-comedy flicks dominated by zombies, ahead of Indian Institute of Zombies
From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch flicks dominated by zombies
OTT Releases This Week (May 4-10): Citadel Season 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Citadel 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings' at Venice Biennale 2026: Decoding her Swadeshi look
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings'
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement