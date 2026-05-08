Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol earns biggest praise from bhaiya Sunny Deol, nephew Karan Deol calls him 'phenomenal'

Bobby Deol impressed fans with the teaser of Bandar, earning praise from brother Sunny Deol and nephew Karan Deol. The film marks his return as a solo lead after 17 years and has created strong buzz ahead of its June 2026 release.

On May 7, 2026, Bobby Deol is once again in the spotlight after the teaser of his upcoming film Bandar was released. The teaser received strong appreciation from his family, especially brother Sunny Deol and nephew Karan Deol, who openly praised his performance and new avatar. The teaser has already created buzz for its retro styling and Bobby’s energetic screen presence.

Family’s loving reaction:

On Instagram, Sunny Deol shared the teaser and expressed his excitement for his brother’s comeback. He affectionately called Bobby 'Lord Bobby' and wrote, 'Loooking sooo gooood my Lord Bobby.' His post quickly grabbed attention from fans who appreciated the brotherly support.

After that, Karan Deol also shared the teaser on his Instagram story and wrote, 'Woah!! So looking forward to #Bandar. Bobby chacha you look phenomenal.' Bobby Deol responded to Sunny’s post with heart emojis, showing warmth and appreciation for the love coming from his family. These posts add emotional value to the teaser release, highlighting their strong bond and mutual encouragement within the film industry.

About the ‘Bandar’ teaser and film:

The teaser of Bandar showcases Bobby Deol in a stylish retro disco avatar, where he is seen dancing to a reimagined version of the popular classic track Come On Baby, Dil Kisko Dogi. His fans became excited about the upcoming movie after seeing his transformation and his ability to perform on screen.

The film is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, who are known for their work in acclaimed projects such as Paatal Lok, Kohra and Udta Punjab. The ensemble cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, R. Madhavan, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi and others.