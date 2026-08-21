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Bandar OTT release: Bobby Deol, Anurag Kashyap's film on MeTooForMen; Know when and where to watch

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Bandar OTT release: Bobby Deol, Anurag Kashyap's film on MeTooForMen; Know when and where to watch

Anurag Kashyap's film Bandar starring Bobby Deol will stream on Zee5 from August 28 after its theatrical run earlier this year.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 21, 2026, 10:00 AM IST

Bandar OTT release: Bobby Deol, Anurag Kashyap's film on MeTooForMen; Know when and where to watch
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Anurag Kashyap's film Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, will premiere digitally on Zee5 starting August 28, following its controversial theatrical release focused on the #MeTooForMen discourse. The film had previously stirred controversy and divided audiences during its earlier run.

Plot and cast

Bobby Deol plays the main character in Bandar. Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, and Saba Azad are also in the movie. Anurag Kashyap is the director. The narrative centres on a man whose life is turned upside down by a woman's accusation. The movie demonstrates how societal criticism, media attention and public opinion gain control long before the truth is revealed.

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The movie was distinct from Bobby Deol's previous roles. He claimed that the role forced him to step outside of his comfort zone and that he had to fully accept the director's vision. He claimed that the movie holds a particular place in his heart and that the role was both liberating and difficult. Regardless of the film's current trajectory, director Anurag Kashyap stated that the narrative is still pertinent and deserving of discussion. He wants the audience to interact with it and make their own interpretations of it.

Also read: 'Come out of Hindu-Muslim...': Kangana Ranaut slams Sharmila Tagore's 'contrived' remark on Vande Mataram

Box office and audience response

Earlier this year, Bandar was released in theatres. The crowd was split by the movie. According to several viewers, it was a courageous attempt to highlight the difficulties experienced by those who have been falsely accused. Others claimed that the movie accentuated the idea that men face similar difficulties and minimised the difficulties faced by women. At the box office, the movie did not do well. It had a hard time getting screens all over India. During its brief theatrical run, it made a little less than Rs 5 crore globally. With its OTT premiere on Zee5, the film's creators now expect to reach a larger audience.

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