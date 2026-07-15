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'Band karo!': Mouni Roy gets angry, asks paparazzi to stop filming her inside car; video goes viral

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'Band karo!': Mouni Roy gets angry, asks paparazzi to stop filming her inside car; video goes viral

Mouni Roy was seen losing her cool at paparazzi after they continued filming her through her car window following an outing with Anusha Dandekar.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 10:52 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Band karo!': Mouni Roy gets angry, asks paparazzi to stop filming her inside car; video goes viral
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Mouni Roy had an awkward encounter with paparazzi during a recent outing with actress and television host Anusha Dandekar. A video from the evening has gone viral on social media, showing Mouni getting visibly irritated after photographers continued filming her even after she got inside her car.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening as Mouni and Anusha were leaving a venue. While the two initially posed for photographers, things took a different turn once they headed towards their vehicle.

Mouni repeatedly tells paparazzi to stop filming

In the viral clip, Mouni is seen sitting inside the car while photographers continue recording her through the window. Seemingly uncomfortable with the constant filming, the actress repeatedly asks them to stop, firmly saying, "Band karo!"

As Mouni expressed her frustration, Anusha Dandekar tried to calm the situation. She gestured to the photographers to stop filming and appeared to reassure Mouni before their car drove away. So far, Mouni has not reacted publicly to the viral video.

Comes after Mouni confirmed separation from Suraj Nambiar

The incident comes shortly after Mouni Roy confirmed her separation from businessman Suraj Nambiar after four years of marriage. On May 14, Mouni and Suraj shared a joint statement announcing their decision to part ways. They said they are "navigating this phase privately and amicably" while continuing to cherish the friendship they have shared over the years.

The couple got married on January 27, 2022, in Goa after dating for several years. Their wedding ceremony included both Bengali and Malayali traditions.

Mouni's recent projects

On the work front, Mouni was recently seen in the web series Ab Hoga Hisaab alongside Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinash Mishra. She will next be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's The Wives, which also features Shalini Passi.

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