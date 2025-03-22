BAIDA is the story of a former spy Rambabu, essayed by film’s lead actor and writer Sudhanshu Rai.

Rating: 4 stars

There are not many Bollywood films that make noise with their pathbreaking concept and cut-above-the-rest direction. But one such film releasing this week, sci-fi supernatural thriller BAIDA has dared something that not even most biggies can attempt – keep the story as the hero of the film. Puneet Sharma, the director of the film, has offered the audience an experience they have never had before, especially in Hindi cinema. In a span of roughly 1 hour and 52 minutes, Puneet transports the audience to multiple dimensions and timeframes, from the British era to the modern times in the rural Indian hinterlands.

BAIDA is the story of a former spy Rambabu, essayed by film’s lead actor and writer Sudhanshu Rai. Fed up of his job where he risks his life each day, he becomes a salesman and is sent to rural parts of Uttar Pradesh. Little does he know that waiting for him amidst the fog and forests is a sinister power that has defied time as well as death. The basic underlining premise of the film is showcased well in the beginning itself with Hiten Tejwani’s character succumbing to his struggle for life, and soon after it transitions to the modern times with a funny jeep sequence that alongside introduces the lead protagonist. While this scene will allow you to settle down with a smile on your face, the flashbacks would communicate the baggage Rambabu left behind and his overall persona.

What follows is a mysterious dense jungle where Rambabu encounters the dark force of Pishaach, portrayed bySourabh Raaj Jain, who appears sitting and playing a mesmerizing tune on an antique, handcrafted Sarangi, which in many ways explain the importance given to authenticity of the elements used in BAIDA. The story thereafter takes an unexpected turn when Rambabu agrees to take Pishaach’s offer of spending night in a nearby shelter, which transports him to the British era, depicted in the beginning of the film.

As a director, Puneet has even prevented any overload for the audience by introducing the character of Golu, played by big screen debutant Shobhit Sujay, who effortlessly adds the elements of comedy and Bhojpuri in the otherwise intense sci-fi supernatural thriller. With the story moving forward in different time zones and dimension, two characters set in the modern times – Manisha Sharma as Ahilma and Tarun Khanna as Doctor Shekhwat – deliver an impressive performance as the saviours. Sudhanshu as Rambabu takes the audience through the tumultuous, illusionary ride of BAIDA with utmost ease.

The film has a decent production value, and the captivating background score, gripping cinematography, powerful performances and futuristic directorial style cover for the lags. BAIDA is truly a first-of-its-kind sci-fi supernatural thriller that the Indian audiences must experience on the big screen itself.