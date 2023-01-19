Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

BAFTA 2023 nominations: SS Rajamouli's RRR misses out, Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes earns Best Documentary nod

The BAFTA 2023 nominations were announced on Thursday, January 19. While RRR failed to make the cut, All That Breathes has moved forward.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 06:56 PM IST

BAFTA 2023 nominations: SS Rajamouli's RRR misses out, Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes earns Best Documentary nod
RRR-All That Breathes/File photos

SS Rajamouli's period-action blockbuster RRR has failed to make the cut among the final five movies nominated for the Best Film Not In The English Language category at the BAFTA Awards 2023, also known as the British Film Academy Awards. The nominations for all 24 categories for the BAFTA 2023 were announced on Thursday, January 19.

The Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer was shortlisted among the ten films on the BAFTA longlist, which was released earlier this month. The final five nominees who will be competing against each other in this category are All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Corsage, Decision To Leave, and The Quiet Girl.

However, India still has a chance in the Best Documentary category as Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes has been shortlisted among the final five nominees in the category. The Shaunak Sen-directed documentary will be competing against All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Moonage Daydream, Fire of Love, and Navalny.

The Delhi-based documentary follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites. All That Breathes previously won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at this year's Sundance Film Festival, a film gala that promotes independent cinema and filmmakers, and earned the Golden Eye award for Best Documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

READ | SS Rajamouli says 'everyone felt RRR had bigger chance’ for Oscars than Chhello Show: ‘It is disappointing...’

This isn't the end of RRR's streak at the foreign film awards as the Oscar nominations will be announced next week on January 24, where the song Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted in the Best Original Song category. Composed by MM Keeravani, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe award in the Best Original Song category earlier this month.

The 76th BAFTA Awards will take place on February 19, 2023, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The prestigious ceremony will be hosted by veteran actor Richard E. Grant and famous television personality Alison Hammond.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Not just Urfi Javed, these 5 social media sensations are breaking the internet with bold photos
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Viral Photos of the Day: Nazar star Niyati Fatnani burns the internet with her sexy photos in saree
From Audemars Piguet to Rolex Daytona: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection worth crores
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Registration of THESE vehicles will be cancelled from April 1, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.