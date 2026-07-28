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Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi shares cryptic note amid separation rumours: 'Silence was never acceptance'

Isha Rikhi posted an emotional message about fear, silence and finding the courage to speak, sparking fresh speculation amid rumours surrounding her marriage to Badshah.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 28, 2026, 09:50 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi shares cryptic note amid separation rumours: 'Silence was never acceptance'
Image credit: Instagram
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Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi has shared a heartfelt message on social media about fear, silence and choosing courage, prompting fresh discussion online amid ongoing rumours about her marriage to rapper-singer Badshah.

While the actress did not mention anyone by name or make any direct allegations, many social media users linked the post to the speculation surrounding her personal life.

'I stayed quiet because I was afraid'

On Monday evening, Isha took to Instagram and revealed that she had remained silent for a long time because she felt intimidated. "There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do," she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

She went on to explain that her silence should not be misunderstood.

"Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay."

No direct allegations made

Although Isha's post quickly went viral, she did not reveal what prompted the statement or make any specific allegations against anyone. She also did not identify the person she was referring to, leading to widespread speculation on social media.

Badshah has not responded publicly to Isha's post so far.

Marriage kept away from the spotlight

Earlier this year, reports claimed that Badshah and Isha had secretly married in a private ceremony. The rumours intensified in March after Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared photos from what appeared to be an intimate wedding celebration on Instagram. While Isha later confirmed that she was married, Badshah has continued to keep his personal life out of the public eye.

Badshah's previous marriage

Before his reported marriage to Isha, Badshah was married to Jasmine Masih. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after meeting on Facebook and welcomed their daughter, Jessamy Grace Masih Singh, in 2017. They separated in 2020, and Jasmine currently lives in London with their daughter.

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