Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi announces separation hours after Rapper's Marathi debut Chimna release | Watch

The announcement of Badshah and Isha Rikhi's divorce came hours after the rapper released his first Marathi hip-hop track, Chimna.

Earlier in the day, Badshah released his first-ever Marathi hip-hop track titled Chimna. Hours after the release, his wife, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, announced their separation through an Instagram story. The couple had tied the knot just 5 months ago in March 2026.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi announce separation

On Monday night, Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi announced their separation through identical statements on their Instagram stories. The couple had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in March 2026 after dating for almost four years. During an Instagram AMA session in June, Isha publicly announced their marriage.

In their joint statement, they said, "Isha Rikhi and I have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time." They urged that this would be their only comment, requesting no further speculation amid rumours about their marital issues sparked by Isha's ambiguous posts and her mother's comments on karma. Badshah's second marriage follows his divorce from Jasmine Masih, with whom he shares a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, born in January 2017. Their divorce was finalised in 2020.

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Badshah releases first Marathi song Chimna on the same day

Badshah debuted his Marathi hip-hop song "Chimna," merging his style with folk music from Maharashtra. Featuring Divya Kumar and Nagesh Morwekar, the music video, filmed in Kolhapur, highlights local culture, including wedding processions and mud wrestling, and features Marathi actor Neha Khan.

Talking about the track, Badshah said, "India's regional music is a goldmine and I want to celebrate every corner of it. 'Chimna' is my love letter to Maharashtra's rich creative canvas. I am incredibly grateful for how this project turned out, and this one's dedicated to all my day one Maharashtrian fans!"