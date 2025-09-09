Badshah makes fun of Donald Trump during US show, changes song lyrics on stage: Watch

While singing Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding, Badshah changed the original line “Kinniya Tareefan Chahidi Ae Tenu” (How many compliments do you want) to “Kinni Tariff Chahidiye Trump Ko” (How much tariff does Trump want).

Rapper Badshah grabbed everyone’s attention in New Jersey when he playfully poked fun at US President Donald Trump during his concert. Videos of the moment quickly spread online, with fans loving his sense of humor.

While singing Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding, Badshah changed the original line “Kinniya Tareefan Chahidi Ae Tenu” (How many compliments do you want) to “Kinni Tariff Chahidiye Trump Ko” (How much tariff does Trump want). The audience burst into laughter, and the clip soon went viral.

Badshah’s New Jersey show was part of his North American tour, which has already packed venues in Virginia. Next, he will perform in the Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, and Chicago. Known for his energetic performances and surprises, Badshah is also enjoying the success of his album Ek Tha Raja, with songs like God Damn, Jawaab, and Khushnuma. Off stage, he has been in the news for losing 20 kg through diet and exercise, making it clear he didn’t use drugs like Ozempic.

Meanwhile, Peter Navarro, Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing for US President Donald Trump decried the BRICS alliance and called the member countries 'vampires' whose unfair trade practices are affecting American coffers.

In an interview to 'Real America's Voice', which he shared on his X account, Navarro on Monday (US local time) said that the BRICS member countries cannot survive if they do not sell to the United States, with their exports affecting the Americans due to "unfair trade practices".

He said in the interview, "... The bottomline is that none of these countries can survive if they don't sell to the United States, and when they sell to the United States their exports, they're like vampires sucking our blood dry with their unfair trade practices. Let's see what happens. But I don't see how the BRICS stays together since historically they all hate each other and kill each other.

