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Badshah joins Drake, Eminem as 5th most-viewed hip-hop artist on YouTube, only Indian in the list

Beyond Badshah, only two other Indian artists have made it to Chartmasters' list of the 1,000 most-viewed hip-hop artists on YouTube - late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala and singer-rapper Karan Aujla. The list is led by global rap heavyweights Drake, Eminem, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 29, 2026, 05:15 PM IST

Badshah joins Drake, Eminem as 5th most-viewed hip-hop artist on YouTube, only Indian in the list
Badshah/Instagram
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Rapper and music producer Badshah has achieved a major global milestone, becoming the fifth most-viewed hip-hop artist on YouTube worldwide, according to the latest rankings by music analytics platform Chartmasters. With over 26.17 billion YouTube views, he is the only Indian artist to feature in the global top five. The list is led by global rap heavyweights Drake, Eminem, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, placing Badshah in the company of some of hip-hop's biggest names. His inclusion also reflects the growing global reach of Indian hip-hop and Punjabi music. Beyond Badshah, only two other Indian artists have made it to Chartmasters' list of the 1,000 most-viewed hip-hop artists on YouTube - late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala and singer-rapper Karan Aujla.

The achievement comes as Badshah marks two decades in the music industry. Over the course of his career, he has amassed more than 26.1 billion YouTube views and over 25 billion streams across digital platforms through a catalogue of more than 150 releases. His music reaches an audience of over 100 million listeners globally across streaming services, including 19.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Among Indian hip-hop artists, Badshah currently leads the Spotify charts with the highest monthly listener count, ahead of names such as Yo Yo Honey Singh, AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla, Shubh, Hanumankind, Talwiinder and Dhanda Nyoliwala. Across all genres on India's YouTube charts, he also features among the country's top-performing artists alongside Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Lata Mangeshkar and Alka Yagnik.

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