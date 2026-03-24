Badshah-Isha Rikhi Wedding: Video of Teetree singer taking 'pheras' with Punjabi actress goes viral | Watch

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ENTERTAINMENT
Punjabi actress and model Isha Rikhi is reportedly married to singer-rapper Badshah in an intimate ceremony. While the news is making headlines, neither of them has confirmed the marriage officially.
Punjabi actress and model Isha Rikhi is reportedly married to singer-rapper Badshah in an intimate ceremony. While the news is making headlines, neither of them has confirmed the marriage officially.
Isha Rikhi is a Punjabi actress and model who originates from Chandigarh. She made her first appearance in Punjabi cinema through the film 'Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De', which she released in 2013. She later starred in her debut Bollywood movie 'Nawabzaade', which she released in 2018 together with Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak. Rikhi has gained popularity because of her attractive on-screen performances and her work as a model. She shows her daily life to her fans through Instagram while displaying her personal and spiritual aspects.
Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, posted a video on Instagram which showed her daughter marrying Badshah according to traditional wedding customs. Badshah wore a brown kurta and a golden saafa, while Isha dressed in a red salwar kameez, which both featured wedding garlands. The video, which Isha's mother captioned 'God bless you', became popular online and started multiple discussions.
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Badshah and Isha Rikhi reportedly dated for nearly four years, having met at a party through mutual friends. Over time, their friendship grew into love, culminating in what appears to be a private wedding ceremony. Despite the viral images, neither Badshah nor Isha Rikhi has made an official statement about their marriage. Fans continue to follow their social media for any updates, while the speculation remains strong.