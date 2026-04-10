Badshah breaks silence Tateeree Row controversy, unveils revised track; ‘Tateeree phir se’, here are changes from OG video

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ENTERTAINMENT
Badshah has addressed the Tateeree controversy and announced a revised version titled 'Tateeree Phir Se', with objectionable parts removed and a new teaser released ahead of its April 14, 2026 launch.
Rapper Badshah has responded to the controversy around his song 'Tateeree' by making changes and announcing a new version titled 'Tateeree Phir Se'. The revised track will be released soon with updated content.
The original 'Tateeree' song received criticism from government authorities, the women's commission, and social groups, who raised concerns over certain parts of the track. The social media backlash developed into a major force which demanded that the creators of the content provide their response.
Badshah stated that he listened to all feedback before he addressed the problem. He confirmed that the objectionable portions of the song have now been removed. The rapper demonstrated that artistic expression matters, but people must show respect for cultural and social values.
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The fresh interpretation of the original track 'Tateeree Phir Se' presents itself as a new musical composition. The song maintains its fundamental musical energy but eliminates elements that became the centre of public dispute. The new version of the show wants to achieve an equilibrium between its entertaining parts and its respectful treatment of sensitive topics.
Badshah released a teaser which showed viewers the new version of the video. The video presents a combination between traditional North Indian rural landscapes and modern high-energy scenes that show bikes, luxury cars and large groups of people. The visuals show a higher level of refinement, which displays larger visual elements than what existed in the first version.