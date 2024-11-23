Badshah finally opens up on his dating rumours with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

Badshah and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir have been grabbing headlines with their bond. The two have been seen together several times sparking their dating rumours. However, Badshah has now for the first time opened up on their equation.

While speaking at Sahitya AajTak 2024, Badshah said, "Hania is a very good friend of mine, and we share a great connection. We have a lot of fun whenever we meet, and that’s all there is to it. She is happy in her life and I am in mine." Badshah further added that people misinterpreted their equation and said, "Our equation is wonderful, but people often misinterpret it and see what they want to believe.”

Recently, Hania Aamir fueled her relationship rumours with Badshah when she was seen attending Badshah’s concert in Dubai. She shared a video on Instagram which went viral in no time. Along with the video, Hania wrote, “That's my beautiful friend! He's an absolute rockstar! Hero hai.” They were also recently seen attending Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati concert in London together. Diljit even called Hania on stage and Badshah was seen collaborating with him that day.

However, their relationship rumours started in 2023 when they shared a picture together from their night out in Dubai. Hania had earlier reacted to the rumours saying, "I sometimes think my only problem is that I'm not married. If I were, I would be spared from so many of these rumours."

While Badshah has made his name in the Indian music industry and has given several chartbusters in Bollywood as well, Hania Aamir is a superstar in the Pakistani film and TV industry. The actress' recent show, Kabhi Hum Kabhi Tum became a sensation in India as well and the fans showered immense love on it. She has given several hit shows making her strong fan base not only in Pakistan but also in India.

