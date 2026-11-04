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Badshah and Shreya Ghoshal create musical magic with their maiden collaboration Mahiya featuring Avneet Kaur

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Badshah and Shreya Ghoshal create musical magic with their maiden collaboration Mahiya featuring Avneet Kaur

Composed, crooned, and written by Badshah, Mahiya blends his signature hip-hop influences with Shreya Ghoshal's melodious vocals. The music video, featuring the two singers and Avneet Kaur, is set against futuristic visuals, elaborate automotive elements and celestial-inspired backdrops.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 05:31 PM IST

Badshah and Shreya Ghoshal create musical magic with their maiden collaboration Mahiya featuring Avneet Kaur
Badshah and Shreya Ghoshal unite for Mahiya
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Rapper Badshah and singer Shreya Ghoshal have joined forces for the first time on a studio track with their new romantic single, Mahiya. The song, released today, also features actress Avneet Kaur in its music video. The collaboration comes after the two singers shared the judges' panel on the reality show Indian Idol, where their camaraderie caught viewers' attention. 

Composed, crooned, and written by Badshah, Mahiya blends his signature hip-hop influences with Shreya's melodious vocals. The upbeat romantic track is produced by Hiten and features a sarangi solo alongside contemporary electronic pop arrangements. The song also offers a different musical side of Badshah, who is known for his rap numbers and party anthems. The music video features Badshah, Shreya and Avneet Kaur. Directed by choreographers Piyush and Shazia, it is set against futuristic visuals, elaborate automotive elements and celestial-inspired backdrops.

Speaking about the collaboration, Badshah said, "Everyone knows Shreyaji as the queen of romance, and our camaraderie on the Indian Idol set has always been incredible. But taking that energy into the studio for this track was an entirely different experience. ‘Mahiya' is the kind of song that stays with you long after the first listen. It holds a beautiful balance of longing, love and celebration. It truly feels like a crossover of two different musical universes coming together to tell a universal love story."

Shreya Ghoshal added, "We've shared so many amazing moments while judging together, but collaborating on an actual song was long overdue. Badshah has brought a completely refreshing perspective to Mahiya. The track beautifully blends intense emotion with contemporary arrangements, and I think fans are going to love this side of him."

Avneet Kaur, who features in the music video, said, "Being a part of Mahiya is truly a dream come true. I've grown up listening to Shreya ma'am's songs and have followed Badshah bhai's music for years, so being a part of a project that brings their talent together is incredibly special for me. To share the screen in a song featuring two artists whose music I've admired for so long is a feeling I'll always cherish."

Mahiya is now available on major music streaming platforms.

READ | Ramayana movie review: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Nitesh bring the most impactful, detailed, visually rich take on Indian epic

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