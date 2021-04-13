Badminton star Jwala Gutta and actor Vishnu Vishal to tie the knot on THIS date, make official announcement

After getting engaged in September 2020, Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal are all set to tie the knot this month. The couple announced their wedding date on their social media pages much to the excitement of the fans. Jwala and Vishnu are getting married on April 22, 2021, in a private ceremony. The couple even revealed their ship hashtag '#jwalavished' while announcing their wedding date.

The announcement read as "22nd of April 2021, 'We are getting married' With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness."

While sharing the wedding date, Vishnu wrote on his Instagram page, "Life is a journey... Embrace it... Have faith and take the leap... Need all your love and support as always... #jwalavished @jwalagutta1."

Vishal was earlier married to Rajani from 2010 to 2018 before the couple filed for divorce. Jwala, on the other hand, tied the knot with Chetan Anand and the couple had filed for divorce in 2011.

A few weeks back, at a press meet, Vishal was all praises for Jwala for being a constant support during the Aranya shoot. He had said, "I want to thank Jwala. She was of huge support while shooting this film as she was there for me throughout."