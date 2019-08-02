Headlines

Bad time for celeb pets: After Joe-Sophie's dog Waldo, Ed Sheeran's cat Graham also gets killed in a car accident

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran lost his cat, Graham, in a car accident on Thursday.

Updated: Aug 02, 2019, 04:00 PM IST

Grammy Winner Ed Sheeran lost his cat, Graham, in a car accident on Thursday.

Sheeran shared a picture of his pet on Instagram to pay tribute. In the post, the feline is sitting on a guitar and the star has captioned it with a broken heart emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Liberty Shaw revealed online that Graham was tragically hit by a car. Shaw took care of the cat with Sheeran's manager, Stuart Camp, when the performer was away, reported E! News.

Shaw wrote, "Our lovely little bud Baby Ba Boo aka Graham the Kitten passed away last night after being hit by a car. We are absolutely heartbroken. He was such a dude. Funny and clever and best mates with a massive German Shepherd. We are going miss you so much. Thanks for all the fun. Babybaboo."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

RIP!

