Bad news for Jr NTR fans, Devara Part 2 has a big update

Koratala Siva gives a major update on Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara's sequel.

Koratala Siva's much-anticipated film Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, has finally been released in theatres. The film has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. However, amid this, there is bad news for Jr NTR fans.

In a recent interview, Koratala Siva shared a big update about Devara: Part 2, however, it comes as bad news for Jr NTR fans. According to TV9, the filmmaker said, "I shot 25 minutes of footage for Devara part 2, I can finish off Devara part 2 in 6-8 months." However, the filmmaker further added that the shoot for the second part depends on Jr NTR's availability.

For the unversed, apart from Devara, Jr NTR has two big projects in his hand. He will soon be seen in Hrithik Roshan's War 2 and at the same time, Prashanth Neel is also doing a film with Jr NTR, whose title is being said to be, Dragon. The producer of their next project has confirmed that its shoot will begin in October or November.

Talking about making Devara in two parts, Koratala Siva said in a media interaction, "We've started it as one part film because everyone was doing 2 part film. After the 2nd schedule, the entire crew thought that we could not tell the whole story of Devara in one part." He added, "When I narrated to NTR, it was 4 hours story and when I penned it became 7 hours. It was then we took a call on making it in two installments. Devara is not the script I narrated to Allu Arjun. That was a different one. I worked with more responsibility for Devara."

Devara: Part 1 marks Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Telugu debut. While Janhvi has impressed everyone with her fluent Telugu in the film, Saif has won hearts of the audience as the 'perfect' antagonist to Jr NTR in the film. The film is expected to take a bumper opening of Rs 100 crore at the box office.

