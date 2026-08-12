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Bad news for Jr NTR fans, RRR actor suffers shoulder injury, undergoes surgery, medical team reveals he will recover only by...

Actor Jr NTR, who suffered an injury to his shoulder, underwent shoulder surgery on Wednesday at KIMS Hospitals. After close consultation and follow-up care with a dedicated team of medical specialists, it was determined that he would benefit from arthroscopic surgery to facilitate a quicker and more complete recovery.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 08:43 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bad news for Jr NTR fans, RRR actor suffers shoulder injury, undergoes surgery, medical team reveals he will recover only by...
Jr NTR (Image source: Screengrab)
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Actor Jr NTR, who suffered an injury to his shoulder, underwent shoulder surgery on Wednesday at KIMS Hospitals. After close consultation and follow-up care with a dedicated team of medical specialists, it was determined that he would benefit from arthroscopic surgery to facilitate a quicker and more complete recovery.

The procedure was undertaken following a detailed medical evaluation and was aimed at supporting NTR’s recovery and facilitating his return to normal activities. In an official health bulletin issued by KIMS Hospitals, the medical team shared an update on NTR’s condition following the procedure.

What did the doctors say about Jr NTR's surgery?

They shared, “The surgery was completely successful, and NTR is doing fine. He will now begin a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision. Doctors anticipate that NTR can return to his normal self within a 2 to 3-month timeframe”.

How long will Jr NTR take to recover? 

After his surgery, the actor will now undergo a structured rehabilitation programme under the supervision of his medical team. The recovery will focus on rehabilitation and a gradual return to his regular routine. The actor is expected to return to his normal self within the anticipated 2 to 3-months. Earlier, the actor’s team had shared that he sustained an injury to his shoulder.

Also read: 'Musalman se shaadi kar ke bhadi ho gayi': Swara Bhasker BLASTS trolls for body-shaming her: 'Sexy ladkiyan dekhni hain toh...'

Team statement on Jr NTR's injury

The actor’s team had shared in a press communique, “We regret to inform everyone that Mr. NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening. Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr. J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr. R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic”. The note added, "We will continue to share official updates regarding his health and recovery as and when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and continued support", they added.

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