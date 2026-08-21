Bad news for Arjun Bijlani, Naagin actor meets with accident? Here's what happened

TV actor Arjun Bijlani met with a car accident while returning from Chumbak promotions on Netflix, no injuries reported to him or others in the car.

Television star Arjun Bijlani met with a car accident while promoting his upcoming Netflix show Chumbak. No one in the automobile has been reported injured, and the actor is safe. He was returning from a promotional shoot on Thursday when the event occurred. On August 28, his new web series Chumbak will debut on Netflix.

What happened?

According to a report in Times Now, Arjun visited the set of Indian Game Show hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to promote Chumbak. His car was involved in an accident on the way back from the filming. According to the report, Arjun was unharmed. Everyone in the car with him is safe as well. Thus far, no formal police complaint has been filed. Arjun had revealed his affiliation with the Netflix series on Instagram just three days prior.

About his new show Chumbak

Chumbak is a family-friendly show that takes place in the Chumbak Colony neighbourhood. The sitcom centres on five eccentric families whose everyday lives are filled with hilarious situations and turbulent disputes. Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Helly Shah, and Manasi Parekh are among the cast members, in addition to Arjun Bijlani.

"With Chumbak, we wanted to celebrate something we've all experienced but perhaps don't appreciate enough anymore - the beautiful chaos of nostalgic neighbourhoods where no one needs an invitation to drop by, and neighbours slowly become family," said an official statement from producer Aatish Kapadia and showrunner, writer, and director JD Majethia. I'm thrilled to be a part of Chumbak Colony and to be joining the Netflix family," Arjun posted on Instagram after sharing a reel. It has been such a great and enjoyable experience to shoot this one.

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Arjun Bijlani's work front

Arjun's work on reality shows and television is well-known. His most recent appearance was in Ashneer Grover's show Rise and Fall on Amazon MX Player, which debuted in September of last year. The show was won by him. In 2021, he also won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He made a brief appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar. Arjun will make a comeback to streaming with Chumbak, a family drama.