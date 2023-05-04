Backstreet Boys left stunned after Mumbai hotel staff welcomes them with dance to their hit song Everybody - Watch

Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys in Mumbai

The Backstreet Boys are in India for the first time in 13 years. The hugely popular music group is in the country as part of their DNA Tour and will be performing in Mumbai and Delhi. On Wednesday, the group arrived in Mumbai and wer given a grand welcome at their hotel by the staff, who danced to a mix of their evergreen song Everybody, leaving the musicians stunned.

Nick Carter, one of the members of the group, shared the video of their Mumbai welcome on Instagram. "What cool surprise arriving at the hotel here in Mumbai India. The hotel staff had a full out Bollywood style dance prepared remixing all our songs. I guess we really do have fans all over the world," he captioned the video. The clip shows Carter filming the entrance of the hotel where the staff can be seen putting up an energetic dance performance to Everybody, the group’s number one hit from 1997.

"We just arrived at the hotel here in Mumbai. This is the first time I have seen this in my entire career, where the hotel staff is dancing, with a dope remix," Carter said in the video. Indian fans responded to the video saying that it showed true Indian hospitality. “We Indians know how to welcome our guests...welcome to India BSB,” commented one Indian fan.

A host of celebrities and foreign fans also applauded the gesture from the hotel staff. “Nothing beats Indian hospitality,” wrote one in the comments. Another chimed in, “OMG yes. India knows how to show love!”

The Backstreet Boys, one of the most popular music groups in the world in the past few decades, are currently on their DNA World Tour. They will be performing in Mumbai at the Jio Gardens on May 4, followed by a gig at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on May 5.