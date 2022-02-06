'Back to work': Chiranjeevi tests negative for COVID-19, returns to shoot

Actor Chiranjeevi who was tested Covid positive in January has now recovered, and he returns to work. The 'Stalin' actor shared the health update on his social media, and his fans are celebrating it. Chiranjeevi posted a tweet with three pictures from his set, and says, "Tested Negative. Back to work & Back in Action with full steam :) Heartfelt thanks for all your love and wishes for my recovery. Humbled & Energised!"

Check out the tweet

Tested Negative. Back to work & Back in Action with full steam :) Heartfelt thanks for all your love and wishes for my recovery. Humbled & Energised! pic.twitter.com/zFqzrOxBCv — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 6, 2022

This tweet turned out to be the best news for his fans. "Me dedication ki hatsoff boss," exclaimed a fan. While another user said, "Welcome back Annayya." One of the netizens added, "Lion is back, annaiah we are waiting for your ACHARYA move earlier... as soon as possible."

On Republic Day, the 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' actor's shared the worrisome news about his health by tweeting, "Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can’t wait to see you all back soon!"

During his isolation, his tweet wishing his mother on her birthday melted the hearts of his fans. Pointing out that he could not take her blessings in person as he was in quarantine, the megastar in Telugu said that his prayer to God was that his mother`s blessings be upon him, not just in this life but also in the next.

The heart touching tweet put out by the actor garnered a thumping 19,000 likes in a matter of just an hour-and-a-half. What's more, several of the actor's fans also took the time to wish Chiranjeevi's mother a very happy birthday. On the work front, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in action-drama 'Acharya' with Kajal Agarwal and Pooja Hegde.