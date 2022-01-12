'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' kid Sahdev Dirdo recovers from serious accident- Watch video

The 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' kid Sahdev Dirdo was critically injured by a road accident on December 28 in Chattisgarh has fully recovered, and he shared an update about his health through a video. In a 17-second video, a recovered Sahdev talked about his health with joined hands. Dirdo said that he's alright, and he showed his gratitude towards people for their prayers. He even acknowledged the healthcare staff in his video.

Watch the video

Sahdev Dirdo, who broke the Internet this year with his viral video singing 'Baspan Ka Pyar', is critical after he met with a road accident on Tuesday, 28 December in his village in Chhattisgarh.

In August 2021, the famous rapper Badshah had collaborated with him for the song 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar', which was an extension of the viral video itself.

Badshah officially confirmed the news on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Sahdev Dirdo had an accident, injuries on his head, unconscious, on his way to the hospital which is a 100 kms away. In touch with his family and friends. I'm there for him. Need your prayers" with two hands folded emoji.

As per an India Today report, Sahdev Dirdo had suffered a serious head injury when he fell off a motorcycle on his way to his village. The report also states that the boy was shifted from Sukma District Hospital to Medical College in Jagdalpur where his condition is being continuously monitored by the doctors.

Sahdev Dirdo's video, in which he can be seen wearing a blue shirt and singing ‘Baspan ka Pyar’ in his school, went viral in July 2021. Social media sensations created numerous reels on the song and even Anushka Sharma had shared a meme on the viral video on her Instagram stories.

Badshah got in touch with the young lad and then released an official video of the song titled 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' starring himself and Sahdev. Featuring other famous singers Aastha Gill and Rico as well, the video has more than 6.7 million likes on YouTube.