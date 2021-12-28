'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame Sahdev Dirdo critical after road accident, rapper Badshah asks people for prayers

Sahdev Dirdo, who broke the Internet this year with his viral video singing 'Baspan Ka Pyar', is critical after he met with a road accident on Tuesday, 28 December in his village in Chhatisgarh.

The famous rapper Badshah had collaborated with him for the song 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' in August 2021.

Badshah officially confirmed the news on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Sahdev Dirdo had an accident, injuries on his head, unconscious, on his way to the hospital which is a 100 kms away. In touch with his family and friends. I'm there for him. Need your prayers" with two hands folded emoji.





The official video for the song, that also featured other famous singers Aastha Gill and Rico, has more than 6.7 million likes on YouTube.