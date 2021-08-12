‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ boy Sahdev Dirdo gifted car worth Rs 23 lakh by MG Hector? Find out the truth

Sahdev Dirdo, the boy whose video 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' went viral, has received a lot of attention. After becoming viral, he was invited to appear on 'Indian Idol,' and Badshah remade his cover.

On another set of events, a video of the boy standing in front of a car. Netizens assumed that he was being gifted the car by MG Hector a.k.a Morris Garages Motor.

In the video, internet sensation Sahdev is seen standing with a member of his family while being congratulated by a manager from the MG Hector branch. People may be seen taking pictures of Sahdev while he stands by an MG Hector electric vehicle. As the video progresses, we see an MG Hector dealership salesgirl standing by him with a giant car key, and it didn't take long for many to conclude the car had been gifted to him.

According to media reports, Dirdo was not given a car, but rather a cheque for Rs. 21,000 instead. A spokesperson for MG company told Zee News that his company did not provide Sahdev a car, but instead awarded him Rs 21,000 in a statement.

For the unversed, Rapper Badshah also debuted his new song, a cover of Dirdo's 'Bachpan ka Pyaar'. The song video, directed by B2gether Pros, features Sahdev, Badshah, vocalist Aastha Gill, and musician Rico.