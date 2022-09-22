Bacardi NH7 Weekender: Popular multi-genre music festival returns to Pune in November

Bacardi

After successfully organizing the 2022 edition of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, NODWIN Gaming and BACARDÍ are all set to launch another edition of India’s ‘happiest multi-genre music festival’ in Pune on the 25th, 26th & 27th of November. The festival will witness 40+ artists perform across 5 Stages around a mix of genres spanning singers and songwriters performing Hip Hip, Rock, Metal and Electronic.

Over the past 12 years, the platform has emerged as a forerunner in the rise of independent music and indie sensations. Before 2010, the country had not witnessed a festival celebrating the independent music industry on such a large scale. In its 13th year, the festival brandishes the tagline - “13 Mera Weekender” to celebrate the connection with the community immersing its audience in vibes that spread camaraderie and gaiety all across. Promising to be 3 days reverberating with live performances by homegrown as well as world-renowned artists, people of all age groups are invited to Mahalaxmi Lawns to soak in the magical experience of specially curated food and drinks, the signature Ferris wheel, interactive brand engagement spaces, fun and interactive photo ops and of course, good music and good vibes. Iconic merchandise that will once again be available at the venue include the Weekender Mug, NH7 Weekender T-Shirts, Buntings and some cool stickers that have been a part of NH7 kits every year.

Here's a glimpse from NH7 fest in Pune

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming, said, “We are exhilarated that this year BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender experience is back on the grounds allowing artists and fans to vibe together and celebrate the festive fervour. We wrapped up our main festival in Pune earlier this year followed by City Takeover shows in, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Goa, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai and are once again looking at bringing together an amalgamation of different cultures and letting fans simply let down their hair through the various genres of music, food, art and gaming that will be on offer during the festival. Music has the power to bind, unite and make spirits soar and after a two-year gap, all our fans just can’t wait to go back to the live event. We’ve also plugged in all gaps to ensure that our audiences enjoy the festival with complete ease of mind in a safe and secure atmosphere. Just like our audience, we look forward to the 3 days of complete and absolute merrymaking and taking away with us some magical, ever-lasting memories.”

Sameeksha Uniyal, Brand Lead, Brand BACARDÍ, India & South East Asia, said, “We at BACARDÍ are thrilled to be bringing back our flagship music festival, NH7 Weekender, on-ground another time this year. Over the past 12 years, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender has become a cultural phenomenon, taking the world of music by storm. In line with our aim of keeping consumers at the heart of everything we do, NH7 seeks to elevate their experiences, thus helping them be their unique selves and ‘do what moves them’. Through this year’s event, our brand focus and philosophy on liberating spirits and elevating moods continues. We have an exciting line-up of talented artists and numerous other fun elements infused in the festival this time around, and we are looking forward to making sure we spread cheer amongst our audience, who are the backbone that makes our festival a pulsating, rocking success.”

BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender is an IP of NODWIN Gaming and is presented by BACARDÍ Experiences. The festival kickstarted in Pune in 2010 and has since been synonymous with the city. NODWIN Gaming is the Gaming and eSports arm of Nazara Technologies