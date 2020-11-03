'Baby Shark' overtakes 'Despacito' as most-watched video on YouTube ever

The addictive children's rhyme 'Baby Shark' has become the most-watched video ever on Google-owned YouTube, overtaking the previous record-holder 'Despacito'. Recorded by a South Korean educational entertainment company Pinkfong, the song has now been played over 7.04 billion times, according to YouTube.

The two-minute song video features some animated baby sharks underwater and children singing 'Baby Shark dooo doo doo doo doo' in unison. The colourful video with catchy and melodic tune had already attained viral popularity in many countries after it was posted on YouTube in June 2016.

Besides its success on YouTube and other social media platforms, in January last year, it made the number 32 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

In addition, The Washington Nationals baseball team took it up as their anthem. When they went on to win the World Series in 2019, the song was played in the White House during the celebrations.

YouTube brought in $5 billion in advertising revenue in the third quarter of 2020, signalling that there has been a rebound in advertising revenue for both Google and YouTube.

YouTube now has over 30 million music and premium paid subscribers and over 35 million including those on free trials. YouTube TV now has more than three million paid subscribers.

Talking about the previous record-holding song 'Despacito', it's sung by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi featuring Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee. The video has more than seven billion views on YouTube. The song was uploaded about three years back.