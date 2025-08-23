Baazigar, Partner, Sarkar, more: 5 Bollywood movies that were inspired by Hollywood classics

Bollywood has often drawn inspiration from Hollywood classics. From Baazigar to Partner, discover 5 hit Bollywood films that adapted iconic Hollywood stories with a desi twist, captivating audiences on the big screen.

Bollywood has often drawn inspiration from world cinema, and Hollywood, with its vast storytelling legacy, has been a frequent source. Over the years, several Bollywood blockbusters have taken cues from Hollywood classics, adding their own cultural touch and masala, creating films that audiences loved. Here are five Bollywood hits inspired by Hollywood favourites.

Baazigar (1993) - Inspired by A Kiss Before Dying

Shah Rukh Khan’s breakthrough thriller Baazigar had shades of the 1956 Hollywood classic A Kiss Before Dying. While the original followed a young man willing to kill for wealth, Baazigar localised the theme, turning SRK into a charming yet cold anti-hero.

Kaante (2002) - Inspired by Reservoir Dogs

Sanjay Gupta’s Kaante was heavily influenced by Quentin Tarantino’s cult film Reservoir Dogs. With Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Suniel Shetty, the film gave the heist-thriller a Bollywood twist with emotions, drama, and stylised action.

Sarkar (2005) - Inspired by The Godfather

Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Kay Kay Menon, was deeply inspired by Francis Ford Coppola’s legendary The Godfather. While the Hollywood classic revolved around the Italian mafia, Sarkar reimagined it within Mumbai’s political-crime nexus.

Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991) - Inspired by It Happened One Night

This romantic comedy featuring Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt was a sweet Bollywood adaptation of the 1934 Hollywood gem, It Happened One Night. The film’s road trip, romance, and playful banter gave Indian audiences a fresh rom-com experience.

Partner (2007) - Inspired by Hitch

Starring Salman Khan and Govinda, Partner took its inspiration from Will Smith’s romantic comedy Hitch. With a desi twist and Govinda’s comic timing, the movie became a huge entertainer at the box office.

While Bollywood’s adaptations sometimes invite criticism, they also prove how stories transcend cultures. By blending Hollywood’s narratives with Indian flavours, these films carved their own success on the big screen, delighting audiences across generations.

