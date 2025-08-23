Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Value of a human life...': Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash amidst Pahalgam attack

Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions alerts public of fake audition calls, issues statement: 'We would like to declare...'

'Jab tak khelunga...': RCB's Swastik Chikara reveals Virat Kohli's bold declaration on his remaining career

Baazigar, Partner, Sarkar, more: 5 Bollywood movies that were inspired by Hollywood classics

Days after Asia Cup squad announcement, Shubman Gill falls ill; to miss BCCI's major tournament

Five including Indians killed as New York tour bus falls into ditch, probe underway

Meet actor, who turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 100 crore, became one of Bollywood's richest men, has now staggering net worth of...

Viral video: Couple’s dance to Mukkala Mukkabala wins the internet; netizens say 'where do I see myself...'

Rubina Dilaik reveals why she never craves junk food or sugar, swears by 'mareezon wala khaana' for good health

As Bigg Boss 19 gears up, here are 5 wildcard entries who turned the game upside down

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Value of a human life...': Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash amidst Pahalgam attack

Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions alerts public of fake audition calls, issues statement: 'We would like to declare...'

Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions alerts public of fake audition calls

'Jab tak khelunga...': RCB's Swastik Chikara reveals Virat Kohli's bold declaration on his remaining career

RCB's Swastik Chikara reveals Virat Kohli's bold declaration on remaining career

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Baazigar, Partner, Sarkar, more: 5 Bollywood movies that were inspired by Hollywood classics

Bollywood has often drawn inspiration from Hollywood classics. From Baazigar to Partner, discover 5 hit Bollywood films that adapted iconic Hollywood stories with a desi twist, captivating audiences on the big screen.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 04:58 PM IST

Baazigar, Partner, Sarkar, more: 5 Bollywood movies that were inspired by Hollywood classics
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood has often drawn inspiration from world cinema, and Hollywood, with its vast storytelling legacy, has been a frequent source. Over the years, several Bollywood blockbusters have taken cues from Hollywood classics, adding their own cultural touch and masala, creating films that audiences loved. Here are five Bollywood hits inspired by Hollywood favourites.

Baazigar (1993) - Inspired by A Kiss Before Dying

Shah Rukh Khan’s breakthrough thriller Baazigar had shades of the 1956 Hollywood classic A Kiss Before Dying. While the original followed a young man willing to kill for wealth, Baazigar localised the theme, turning SRK into a charming yet cold anti-hero.

Kaante (2002) - Inspired by Reservoir Dogs

Sanjay Gupta’s Kaante was heavily influenced by Quentin Tarantino’s cult film Reservoir Dogs. With Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Suniel Shetty, the film gave the heist-thriller a Bollywood twist with emotions, drama, and stylised action.

Sarkar (2005) - Inspired by The Godfather

Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Kay Kay Menon, was deeply inspired by Francis Ford Coppola’s legendary The Godfather. While the Hollywood classic revolved around the Italian mafia, Sarkar reimagined it within Mumbai’s political-crime nexus.

Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991) - Inspired by It Happened One Night

This romantic comedy featuring Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt was a sweet Bollywood adaptation of the 1934 Hollywood gem, It Happened One Night. The film’s road trip, romance, and playful banter gave Indian audiences a fresh rom-com experience.

Partner (2007) - Inspired by Hitch

Starring Salman Khan and Govinda, Partner took its inspiration from Will Smith’s romantic comedy Hitch. With a desi twist and Govinda’s comic timing, the movie became a huge entertainer at the box office.

While Bollywood’s adaptations sometimes invite criticism, they also prove how stories transcend cultures. By blending Hollywood’s narratives with Indian flavours, these films carved their own success on the big screen, delighting audiences across generations.

ALSO READ: 6 Bollywood movies that took us back to college days: From Student of the Year to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
WWE legend Undertaker, former boxer Mike Tyson to join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19? Here's what we know
WWE legend Undertaker, former boxer Mike Tyson to join Bigg Boss 19?
Russian envoy addresses press brief with, 'Shri Ganesh karte hai..”, slams US for imposing 50% tariff on India for crude oil purchase, video goes viral
Russian envoy addresses press brief with, 'Shri Ganesh karte hai..”, slams US...
Elon Musk's Tesla salaries REVEALED: Know how much X boss pays to his engineers, developers and product managers
Elon Musk's Tesla salaries REVEALED: Know how much X boss pays to his engineers,
Jaswinder Bhalla, veteran Punjabi comedy star, passes away at 65
Jaswinder Bhalla, veteran Punjabi comedy star, passes away at 65
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Mother slits throat of 45-day-old baby, found with stains of blood on hands, confesses of murder, says Police
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Mother slits throat of 45-day-old baby, found...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE