Baahubali The Epic: Prabhas' two-part combined film to release on this date, SS Rajamouli announces on 10th anniversary

Even as one of India's most spectacular blockbusters Baahubali: The Beginning completed 10 glorious years on Thursday, the director of the franchise, S S Rajamouli marked the milestone by making a special announcement that Baahubali: The Epic, a two-part combined film, will release in cinemas on October 31 this year.

Taking to his X account, the RRR director wrote, "Baahubali. The beginning of many journeys.Countless memories. Endless inspiration. It's been 10 years. Marking this special milestone with #BaahubaliTheEpic, a two-part combined film. In theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025." Baahubali: The Epic will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages worldwide.

It was producer Shobu Yarlagadda, who was the first to drop hints about the movie's re-release in October this year. "I am thrilled to inform you all that we are planning an Indian and international re-release of Baahubali in October this year. It won't just be a re-release, it will be a year of celebration for our beloved fans! Expect nostalgia, new reveals, and a few epic surprises along the way. Stay tuned! #ReliveTheEpic! #BaahubaliReturns," he had written on his X account earlier this year.

Baahubali: The Beginning, the first of a two-part franchise, released on July 10, 2015. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the second installment, released on April 28, 2017. The epic action dramas, directed by SS Rajamouli, featured Prabhas, Rana Daggubatti, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar, and Sathyaraj in the leading roles.

The Baahubali films smashed box office records and emerged huge blockbusters. While the first part grossed Rs 650 crore worldwide, the second part went on to become even a bigger success as it earned Rs 1810 crore gross at the global box office. Baahubali 2 still remains the second highest-grossing Indian film behind Aamir Khan's Dangal that had grossed Rs 2200 crore globally.

