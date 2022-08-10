Baahubali star Rana Daggubati deletes Instagram posts after announcing 'social media sabbatical'

Rana Daggubati

South superstar Rana Daggubati has deleted all his posts on Instagram. The actor shocked his fans by leaving his Instagram profile completely blank. Rana, had earlier, shared with his fans on Instagram that he would soon be on 'social media sabbatical', and now that the actor has removed all posts, his fans are quite saddened by the move.

Here's Rana's Instagram feed

A few days ago, Rana took his Twitter and wrote, "Work in progress! Taking a social media sabbatical. See you at the movies, Bigger. Better. Stronger, lots of love to all of you." Rana celebrated his second wedding anniversary with his wife Miheeka Bajaj on Monday and his wife even posted some loved-up pictures with him. Meehika dropped a string of pictures with the actor.

Here's the post

Soon after Rana's post, several of his fans got worried and shared his concern. A fan wrote, "hmm and for me its all the more a nice experience to see you on big screens having hit them as world class premiers from the class (room) i saw you ...stay blessed now and always dear." Another fan stated, "Be happy and stay safe anna...Lets hit hard this time...take care." A netizen commented, "Wishing u the very best Sir..enjoy the social media break and come back to rule the movies!! Take care..."

On the work front, Rana was last seen in Virata Parvam alongside Sai Pallavi. The film was a box office failure and could only collect 12 crores, However, Rana did get a lot of appreciation from critics for his role. He was also seen in `Bheemla Nayak` earlier this year which was a massive hit at the box office. Pawan Kalyan and Samyuktha Menon co-starred in the film.Rana will next be seen in Marthanda Varma which is a Malayalam period-drama movie. The movie will showcase the glory of Marthanda Varma who was the famous king of Travancore. He belonged to the 18th Century A.D.