'Baahubali' fame Sathyaraj aka Katappa hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 in Chennai

According to reports, legendary actor, Sathyaraj has been hospitalised in a private hospital in Chennai. On January 7, the actor was brought to the hospital and is now receiving treatment. After testing positive for Covid-19, the actor was placed in-home quarantine.

The actor of 'Baahubali' is yet to make a formal announcement on his health. Sathyaraj was reportedly shifted to the hospital after exhibiting acute symptoms, according to a report in News18.

This information has left fans perplexed, but they remain hoping that he will recover quickly!

Several Telugu film celebrities and actresses have tested positive for Covid-19 in the recent few days. Among those who have been affected include Mahesh Babu, Manchu Manoj, Manchu Lakshmi, music director Taman, Nitin's wife, and actor Vishwak Sen. On January 7, actress Trisha stated that she had tested positive for Covid-19. She was nevertheless impacted despite getting vaccinated and doing everything she could to avoid obtaining the illness.

Many celebrities from the Tamil cinema industry, including Kamal Haasan, Chiyaan Vikram, Vadivelu, and Trisha Krishnan, have recently contracted Coronavirus.

Many film production schedules have been affected as a result of the increased number of Covid-19 instances. A few films' theatrical releases have also been postponed. The much-anticipated multi-lingual film 'RRR', starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has also been postponed because of Covid-19. The SS Rajamouli-directed film was set to hit Indian theatres on January 7.