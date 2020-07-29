'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli, family test positive for coronavirus

SS Rajamouli who became a household name after directing Baahubali films took to his Twitter account to Wednesday evening and shared that he and his family members have tested positive for coronavirus. In his tweet, Rajamouli said that they were all tested after developing a mild fever a few days ago.

The filmmaker wrote on Twitter, "My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors."

He further added in a second tweet, "All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions...Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma."

Before the coronavirus pandemic gripped the nation, Rajamouli was busy shooting for his upcoming directorial venture, RRR (titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu, Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil and Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi). The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt.