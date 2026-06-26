Baahubali 3 confirmed? Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty tease next chapter in SS Rajamouli's franchise | Viral video

Baahubali: The Torch Bearer on Netflix offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of SS Rajamouli's iconic franchise with unseen footage and cast memories. The documentary has also reignited speculation about Baahubali 3 after a viral clip featuring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty.

Baahubali remains one of the most influential franchises in Indian cinema, redefining the industry's scale and ambition while ushering in the pan-India era. With Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the epic saga shattered box office records, captivated audiences across the globe, and cemented its place as a cultural phenomenon. Now, fans can relive the magic from a new perspective through Baahubali: The Torch Bearer, now streaming on Netflix.

The documentary offers an intimate look at the extraordinary journey behind the making of the blockbuster franchise. Featuring never-before-seen glimpses of the sprawling sets, the creative vision of director SS Rajamouli, and candid moments with stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, and others, it revisits the passion, dedication, and craftsmanship that brought the epic world of Baahubali to life.

Baahubali: The Torch Bearer has struck an emotional chord with fans, who have been reliving some of the franchise's most iconic moments. Along with showcasing the immense effort behind the films, the documentary is packed with heartfelt anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories shared by the cast and crew.

The documentary has also reignited speculation about Baahubali 3. A clip that has gone viral features Rana Daggubati saying, "The world may not be ready yet, but there will be Baahubali..." before Prabhas flashes three fingers and smiles, prompting laughter from Anushka Shetty and the others. The playful exchange has left fans wondering whether a third chapter could finally be on the horizon.

BAAHUBALI-3... The hints dropped by @RanaDaggubati , #Prabhas, and #Anushka about Baahubali 3 are truly exciting and have set fans buzzing. This is such incredible news! @BaahubaliMovie wasn't just a blockbuster—it redefined Indian cinema and raised the bar for storytelling,… pic.twitter.com/EDmigdNkJb June 26, 2026

Beyond its cinematic success, the Baahubali franchise revolutionised Indian film distribution by embracing a pan-India release strategy, launching the same film simultaneously in multiple dubbed languages instead of remaking it for different regional markets. A combined version of the two films, titled Baahubali: The Epic, was released in theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025. Baahubali: The Torch Bearer is now streaming on Netflix.

READ | Who is Krishi Thapanda? Kannada actress whose friend, businessman Vaishak has been found dead at her Bengaluru flat