B Praak loses his newborn baby, singer expresses grief with emotional note

B Praak

Popular singer B Praak and his wife Meera have suffered a huge loss of losing their second child. According to the singer, their newborn baby passed away at birth, and the duo are devasted by suffering this loss. B Praak shared this heartbreaking news on social media with a statement.

The statement reads, "With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to give us our privacy at this time."

Here's the post

As soon as B Praak shared this news, many artists came forward and shared their condolence with him. Actress Neha Dhupia wrote, "This news is just heartbreaking… my thoughts and prayers and strength to both of you and the family." Gautam Gulati said, "Sorry for your loss...Strength to you and your family." Singer Manj Musik from RDB wrote, "Waheguru waheguru." Actor and singer Ammy Virk stated, "Waheguru waheguru waheguru…Waheguru mehar karan poore parwaar te." Singer Neeti Mohan added, "Prayers for you guys." Gauhar Khan wrote, "Oh god may god give ur wife n you strength! prayers for the baby who is now an (angel emoji)." Karan Johar asserted, "My thoughts and prayers are with both of you." Mika Singh also grieved at the loss saying, "Waheguru."

B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan got married in April 2019, and they welcomed their first child in 2020. B Praak is known for singing popular songs, Teri Mitti, Filhaal, Mann Bharrya, and Kuch Bhi Ho Jaaye.