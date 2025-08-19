'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun to Alia Bhatt's Darlings: 7 Bollywood dark comedies to watch if you’re tired of regular comedy

From cult classics to modern thrillers, these seven Hindi films redefine dark humour; mixing satire, suspense, and absurdity while holding a mirror to society. Perfect picks for fans of black comedy.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 01:45 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun to Alia Bhatt's Darlings: 7 Bollywood dark comedies to watch if you’re tired of regular comedy

Delhi Belly (2011)

Untitled-design-1A chaos-fueled caper where a stool-sample mix-up tangles three roommates with a diamond smuggler, blending vulgarity, violence and razor-sharp wit. Abhinay Deo’s Hinglish cult hit proves black comedy can be fearless and fast.

Darlings (2022)

Untitled-design-2A mother-daughter duo flips the script on an abusive husband, turning grim reality into sly, cathartic satire. Netflix’s dark comedy balances bruising truths with biting laughs and standout performances.

Peepli Live (2010)

Untitled-design-3A searing satire on farmer suicides and the media circus that follows, this film mines gallows humour from institutional apathy. Anusha Rizvi’s debut is provocative, empathetic—and wickedly funny.

ALSO READ: 7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life

Ishqiya (2010)

Untitled-design-4Two small-time crooks hide out with a beguiling widow who might be three steps ahead of them. Desire, betrayal and deadpan menace collide in Abhishek Chaubey’s blackly comic thriller.

Andhadhun (2018)

Untitled-design-5A 'blind' pianist stumbles into murder and cover-ups, with macabre laughs tucked between shocks. Sriram Raghavan’s genre-twisting gem is equal parts suspense engine and sly, dark farce.

Blackmail (2018)

Untitled-design-6Cuckolded everyman Irrfan Khan starts extorting his wife’s lover, only to trigger an escalating chain of counter-blackmails. A grimly hilarious look at petty people doing terrible things.

ALSO READ: 5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983)

Untitled-design-7The gold standard of Hindi dark satire: two bumbling photographers uncover corruption and a corpse, culminating in the legendary Mahabharata scene. Timeless, scathing and uproarious.

