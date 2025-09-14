Ayushmann Khurrana birthday: 7 times his movies challenged India's social norms

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Encourage, don’t exploit': Salman Khan pens note for 15-year-old singer Jonas Conner

Singer Akon's wife files for divorce just days ahead of their 29th anniversary

Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan slams Nehal, says the 'woman card' is not trump card you can play whenever things don’t go your way

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik caught in a love spark? Fans say 'jodi acchi hai'

Abhishek Kumar proposes to Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja on Pati Patni Aur Panga: Watch

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan star drops BIG hint on team's predicted playing XI vs India, here's all you need to know

Sushila Karki assumes charge as Nepal's Interim Prime Minister, cabinet expansion likely today

Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal's ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh arrested at Mumbai airport, details inside

'Second half ruins it...': Piyush Mishra bashes Anurag Kashyap on his face for spoiling Dev D, Gulaal & Gangs Of Wasseypur, watch

Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s new 'Panwadi' song proves Dharma Productions still rules Bollywood’s Holi hits

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan slams Nehal, says the 'woman card' is not trump card you can play whenever things don’t go your way

Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan slams Nehal, says the 'woman card' is not a trump card

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik caught in a love spark? Fans say 'jodi acchi hai'

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik caught in a love spark? Fans react

Abhishek Kumar proposes to Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja on Pati Patni Aur Panga: Watch

Abhishek Kumar proposes to Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja on Pati Patni Aur Panga

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana birthday: 7 times his movies challenged India's social norms

Ayushmann Khurrana has built his career by taking risks most stars shy away from. On his birthday, here’s a look at seven films where he challenged stereotypes and turned taboo topics into meaningful, entertaining stories.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 11:33 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Ayushmann Khurrana birthday: 7 times his movies challenged India's social norms
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Vicky Donor

Untitled-design-1Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut with a bang! Playing a sperm donor, he turned an awkward, hush-hush topic into a fun family entertainer that audiences actually applauded.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Untitled-design-2Who would have thought a Bollywood rom-com would openly talk about erectile dysfunction? Ayushmann did it with humour and sensitivity, starting conversations people usually avoid.

Badhaai Ho

Untitled-design-3This one had everyone laughing and blushing at the same time. A middle-aged couple expecting a baby? Ayushmann showed how love and family can defy age barriers.

Bala

Untitled-design-4Balding in your 20s isn’t funny for those going through it. With Bala, Ayushmann highlighted beauty pressures and the unfair obsession with looks, all while keeping it entertaining.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Untitled-design-5Ayushmann played a macho gym trainer who falls for a trans woman. The film brought transgender love stories into the Bollywood spotlight, something rarely seen before.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Untitled-design-6A bold family comedy about two men in love. Ayushmann proved same-sex romance can be shown with heart, humour, and without stereotypes.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Untitled-design-7Set in the ’90s, this sweet love story took on body-shaming. Ayushmann’s character learns that love is about connection, not clothing size.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CP Radhakrishnan to be sworn in as Vice President today; President Murmu to administer oath at Rashtrapati Bhawan
CP Radhakrishnan to take oath as 15th Vice president today at 10 am
Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Russia's biggest oil terminal, halts crude exports
Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Russia's biggest oil terminal, halts...
Inside Ashneer Grover's luxurious Rs 30 crore South Delhi mansion with beautiful Rs 10 crore dining table, in-house gym, modern kitchen and...
Inside Ashneer Grover's luxurious Rs 30 crore South Delhi mansion
Flying soon? Avoid these red-flag phrases, words at airport security checkpoints
Flying soon? Avoid these red-flag phrases, words at airport security checkpoints
Donald Trump says Russian drone invasion in Poland 'could have been a mistake'
Trump says Russian drone invasion in Poland 'could have been a mistake'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE