Ayushmann Khurrana birthday: 7 times his movies challenged India's social norms

Ayushmann Khurrana has built his career by taking risks most stars shy away from. On his birthday, here’s a look at seven films where he challenged stereotypes and turned taboo topics into meaningful, entertaining stories.

Vicky Donor

Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut with a bang! Playing a sperm donor, he turned an awkward, hush-hush topic into a fun family entertainer that audiences actually applauded.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Who would have thought a Bollywood rom-com would openly talk about erectile dysfunction? Ayushmann did it with humour and sensitivity, starting conversations people usually avoid.

Badhaai Ho

This one had everyone laughing and blushing at the same time. A middle-aged couple expecting a baby? Ayushmann showed how love and family can defy age barriers.

Bala

Balding in your 20s isn’t funny for those going through it. With Bala, Ayushmann highlighted beauty pressures and the unfair obsession with looks, all while keeping it entertaining.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Ayushmann played a macho gym trainer who falls for a trans woman. The film brought transgender love stories into the Bollywood spotlight, something rarely seen before.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

A bold family comedy about two men in love. Ayushmann proved same-sex romance can be shown with heart, humour, and without stereotypes.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Set in the ’90s, this sweet love story took on body-shaming. Ayushmann’s character learns that love is about connection, not clothing size.