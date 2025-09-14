Ayushmann Khurrana birthday: 7 times his movies challenged India's social norms

'Encourage, don’t exploit': Salman Khan pens note for 15-year-old singer Jonas Conner
Singer Akon's wife files for divorce just days ahead of their 29th anniversary
Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan slams Nehal, says the 'woman card' is not trump card you can play whenever things don’t go your way
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik caught in a love spark? Fans say 'jodi acchi hai'
Abhishek Kumar proposes to Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja on Pati Patni Aur Panga: Watch
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan star drops BIG hint on team's predicted playing XI vs India, here's all you need to know
Sushila Karki assumes charge as Nepal's Interim Prime Minister, cabinet expansion likely today
Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal's ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh arrested at Mumbai airport, details inside
'Second half ruins it...': Piyush Mishra bashes Anurag Kashyap on his face for spoiling Dev D, Gulaal & Gangs Of Wasseypur, watch
Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s new 'Panwadi' song proves Dharma Productions still rules Bollywood’s Holi hits
ENTERTAINMENT
Ayushmann Khurrana has built his career by taking risks most stars shy away from. On his birthday, here’s a look at seven films where he challenged stereotypes and turned taboo topics into meaningful, entertaining stories.
Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut with a bang! Playing a sperm donor, he turned an awkward, hush-hush topic into a fun family entertainer that audiences actually applauded.
Who would have thought a Bollywood rom-com would openly talk about erectile dysfunction? Ayushmann did it with humour and sensitivity, starting conversations people usually avoid.
This one had everyone laughing and blushing at the same time. A middle-aged couple expecting a baby? Ayushmann showed how love and family can defy age barriers.
Balding in your 20s isn’t funny for those going through it. With Bala, Ayushmann highlighted beauty pressures and the unfair obsession with looks, all while keeping it entertaining.
Ayushmann played a macho gym trainer who falls for a trans woman. The film brought transgender love stories into the Bollywood spotlight, something rarely seen before.
A bold family comedy about two men in love. Ayushmann proved same-sex romance can be shown with heart, humour, and without stereotypes.
Set in the ’90s, this sweet love story took on body-shaming. Ayushmann’s character learns that love is about connection, not clothing size.