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Ayushmann Khurana in trouble, receives extortion threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang? Here's what we know

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana got a threat audio demanding crores, sender claimed Lawrence Bishnoi gang link. Mumbai Police confirmed clip, no FIR yet, verification and tracing is on.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 01:24 PM IST

Ayushmann Khurana in trouble, receives extortion threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang? Here's what we know
Ayushmann Khurrana gets gang threat, police probe on.
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Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has received a threatening audio message demanding crores, with the sender claiming to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, sources in Mumbai Police said. Police have confirmed receiving the clip, but no FIR has been registered yet and the probe is on.

What police is doing now

As per Mumbai Police sources, the authenticity of the audio clip is being verified. The voice in the clip is being matched with an accused already on police records who is allegedly linked to the claimed identity. The cyber cell is tracing the number and location. Police said many past callers have misused big gang names to create fear, so verification is crucial before an FIR. No official statement has been released yet.

Similar threat to Tusshar Kapoor a day before

In just two days, this is the second such instance. Actor Tusshar Kapoor reportedly received a similar threatening phone call just one day prior. In that instance, the caller claimed to be Harry Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and demanded Rs 5 crore. The audio clip in Tusshar Kapoor's case may be phoney, according to preliminary investigations. Police are currently looking into whether there is a connection between the two events or whether other people are spreading fear in the film business by using the same gang moniker.

Also read: Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan flags air pollution risk makes big statement: 'Bursting crackers is Anti-National'

Fans are worried; no official statement from the actor

Fans are concerned as Ayushmann, known for his clean image and films like Andhadhun and Article 15, rarely faces controversy. Neither the actor nor his team has reacted yet. Police have urged people not to share unverified audio clips, as it creates panic and hampers the probe.

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