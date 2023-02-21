Ayesha Omar reacts to reports that her alleged affair with Shoaib Malik is affecting his marriage with Sania Mirza

Ayesha Omar said 'I will never be attracted to a married or committed man ever' after reports about her closeness with Shoaib Malik circulated.

Pakistani model-actress Ayesha Omar has finally reacted to the media reports stating that her closeness with Shoaib Malik has become the reason behind the Pakistani cricketer’s alleged separation from Sania Mirza.

Recently, while speaking at the chat show hosted by Shoaib Akhtar, Ayesha said, "I will never be attracted to a married or committed man ever. Everyone knows me and that goes without saying." While speaking about the steamy photoshoot with Shoaib, she said that rumours were first spread Indian media and was later picked up by Pakistani media.

Earlier, in an interview, the 41-year-old actress said that her photoshoot with Shoaib is seen as the main reason behind the trouble in Shoaib and Sania’s married life.

Ayesha claimed that the photoshoot took place in 2021 but it was used by the media recently to spark controversy and this is the reason why people are linking her with Shoaib Malik. According to Ayesha, her photoshoot with Shoaib was a professional affair but it was treated as a romantic shoot by some people. Ayesha said that she will never appreciate married people having affairs outside of their married life.

Earlier, Ayesha had said that she has respect for both Shoaib and Sania and she is not interested in getting married to Shoaib Malik. Shoaib tied the knot with Sania in 2010 and the couple has been living in Dubai since then. In 2018, Shoaib and Sania were blessed with a baby boy named Izhaan. Some reports claimed that Shoaib and Sania are no longer together and are co-parenting their son.

