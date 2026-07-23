Ayesha Khan makes first reaction after getting detained for supporting student protest: 'I'd rather lose..'

Actress Ayesha Khan was detained at a Mumbai NEET protest. She told a troll warning about her career, 'I'd rather lose my career than losing my spine.'

Dhurandhar actress Ayesha Khan said she was detained by Mumbai Police while supporting students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak. She also hit back at a social media user who told her she 'won't get work in Bollywood' for joining the protest.

What Ayesha said happened

Actress Ayesha shared a video from Dadar on Instagram. She went to the student protest to support them with her brother and friends. She claimed that the police told their group they couldn't demonstrate there. According to her, her brother and male friends were detained first. While she was standing nearby looking for them, about 15 police personnel, including women officers, asked her to get into a police van. In one clip She asks the officers where she is being taken in one of the videos.

In another, she is seen being loaded into the van by four female police officers. 'Unfortunately, it took four police women to pull me in," she stated. However, I pose the same query once more: why? Was there a sound I made? Did I even strike up a discussion? For what reason was I detained? For obstructing traffic.' She subsequently wrote on social media that she and others were brought to the Worli Police Station. Although she questioned the imprisonment, she described the station officers as 'sweet.'

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'I'd rather lose my career than lose my spine'

Ayesha shared a direct message following her tweet about the protest, saying, 'No work for you in Bollywood now.' 'I would rather lose my career than lose my spine,' she publicly retorted. Thank you, scare someone else and goodbye.