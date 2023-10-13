Ayaan Ali Bangash, Amaan Ali Bangash, Brinda Miller say 'we worship our audience'| Exclusive

Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash, and Brinda Miller talked about the upcoming concert and revealed how it is going to be different.

Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his two sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, who need no introduction, will be seen performing in Mumbai on 26th October at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Amaan, Ayaan and Brinda Miller who is the chairperson of Kala Ghoda Association talked about the upcoming concert and revealed how it is going to be different. While speaking to us, Ayaan said, “we are honoured to be part of this concert as we are doing this at Kala Ghoda Art Festival. We are celebrating the Kala Ghoda festival as it is a fundraiser. We have been associated with the festival for the last 10 years now and it is a big honour for our family to be performing there.”

While talking about the same, Brinda ji added, “we try our best to do something different. We are doing a fundraiser with Ayaan ji, Amaan ji and Ustad ji for the first time. We have never raised funds before, it’s only these three who first come to my mind because they always support us and they are the first family of the classical music world. I feel so honoured. This time, Mumbai will see how we are celebrating this festival.”

On being asked about how the audience has changed over these years, Amaan said, “Firstly, Brinda ji is very generous and kind to us, we are blessed to have her in our lives. the audience keeps changing, we don’t give too much importance to the audience changing as far as they are enjoying their music. It is a bigger challenge for musician because today it is about getting their time, their focus time because today there are so many distractions because there are so many entertainment platforms where you don’t need to step out of your house. So the fact is that the audience coming to listen to you is the bigger reward for an artist. I, my father and my brother never take the audience for granted. We worship our audience.”

Ayaan added, “we need more festivals like this to celebrate our traditions, that celebrate the legacy of Indian art and culture.”