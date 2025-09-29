Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi kicks off Bangkok shoot as Shivam; producer teases 'Tera Mera Rishta Purana bro'

Awarapan 2 is helmed by director Nitin Kakkar and penned by writer Bilal Siddiqui, with production handled by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films. The upcoming film will continue Shivam’s journey, blending nostalgic elements with a brand-new storyline.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 02:18 PM IST

Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi kicks off Bangkok shoot as Shivam; producer teases ‘Tera Mera Rishta Purana bro’
Actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to reprise his iconic role as Shivam as he kicked off the first shooting schedule of the much-anticipated “Awarapan 2” in Bangkok. Producer Vishesh Bhat took to Instagram to announce the film and revealed that it has gone on floors.

Emraan Hashmi begins shooting Awarapan 2 in Bangkok

Sharing a clapboard, he wrote, “Tera Mera Rishta Purana bro @emraanhashmi …#ShootBegins #StayTuned #Awarapan2 #VisheshFilms #NitinKakkar #AwarapanFans #Awarapan #Fans #VisheshBhatt #emraanhashmi.”  The inaugural shooting schedule is now underway in Bangkok, following the mahurat puja ceremony held on September 29. The collaboration between Emraan and Vishesh Films has delivered hits like Jannat, Murder, Raaz, Gangster, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, and Awarapan.

Awarapan 2 is helmed by director Nitin Kakkar and penned by writer Bilal Siddiqui, with production handled by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films. The upcoming film will continue Shivam’s journey, blending nostalgic elements with a brand-new storyline. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on April 3, 2026.

Emraan Hashmi announced Awarapan 2 on his 46th birthday

On March 24, on the occasion of his 46th birthday, Emraan Hashmi announced the sequel to Awarapan. The Murder actor had written on Instagram, “Bas mujhe kuch aur der zinda rakh… #Awarapan2 in cinemas, 3rd April 2026. #Awarapan2 @Visheshb7 @Visheshfilms #MukeshBhatt #VisheshFilms.”

Released in 2007, Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri, was an uncredited adaptation of the South Korean movie ‘A Bittersweet Life.’ The film starred Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashutosh Rana. The story follows gangster Shivam Pandit, who is tasked by his boss Bharat Malik to keep an eye on Reema, Malik’s secret Pakistani mistress.
 

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi was last seen in the Telugu film They Call Him OG, alongside Pawan Kalyan. In the movie, Hashmi took on the role of the main antagonist, Omkar Vardhaman Mirajkar alias 'Omi Bhau'. The action thriller featured Kalyan as OG, a retired gangster who returns to Bombay in 1993 after a ten-year absence to face off against his rival crime lord, Omi Bhau.

(With inputs from IANS)

