Avneet Kaur attends Wimbledon 2025 on same day as Virat Kohli, leaves internet speculating: 'Is it a coincidence?'

As soon as Avneet Kaur posted pictures from the event, fans were quick to draw connections between her appearance and Kohli’s presence at Wimbledon.

Actress Avneet Kaur attended the prestigious Wimbledon 2025 on July 7, and while she looked stunning in her white off-shoulder bodycon dress and Louis Vuitton scarf, it wasn’t just her outfit that caught everyone’s attention. What really set the internet buzzing was the fact that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were also present at the event the same day.

Fans Spark Memes Over Kohli-Avneet Connection

As soon as Avneet posted pictures from the event, fans were quick to draw connections between her appearance and Kohli’s presence at Wimbledon. While some joked, “Virat bhai ka peecha kar rahi hai,” others wrote, “You telling me it’s a coincidence that Virat was there too?”

The internet was once again flooded with memes linking the two.

The Viral 'Like' Controversy

This isn’t the first time Avneet and Kohli have been linked in headlines. Back in May 2025, during the IPL, fans noticed that Kohli had liked a fan page post of Avneet that featured several glamorous photos of her. The fact that this happened on Anushka Sharma’s birthday, shortly after he publicly wished his wife, only fueled speculation.

Kohli’s Surprising Clarification

VIRAT KOHLI & ANUSHKA SHARMA AT WIMBLEDON pic.twitter.com/G1vnHMjdz0 — J July 7, 2025

To everyone's surprise, Kohli issued a formal clarification, saying, "While clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made."

His statement was an unusual move, as such social media activity rarely gets addressed directly by celebrities.

Avneet's Silence, But Gains Continue

While Avneet chose not to comment on the situation, the incident only boosted her visibility. Her social media following shot up, and she reportedly bagged multiple brand endorsements worth crores after the episode. With her stylish Wimbledon appearance, it seems the young actress continues to ride the wave of fame—coincidence or not.