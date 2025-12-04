AVM Saravanan, one of Tamil cinema's most respected film producers, dies at 86; CM Stalin pens emotional condolence message

AVM Saravanan, who had celebrated his birthday only a day before, leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as the force behind numerous iconic films produced under the prestigious AVM banner.

One of Tamil cinema's most respected film producers, AVM Saravanan, passed away early on Thursday morning at the age of 86 due to age-related ailments. AVM Saravanan, who had celebrated his birthday only a day before, leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as the force behind numerous iconic films produced under the prestigious AVM banner.

Sources close to the producer said that his mortal remains would be placed for public homage till 3:30 pm on the third floor of AVM Studios.

The news of the veteran producer's death plunged the Tamil film industry into gloom, with many production houses cancelling events scheduled for the day as a mark of respect to a man considered a visionary, a mentor, and a pioneer of Tamil cinema. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was among those who paid respects to the departed icon of Tamil cinema.

In a condolence message which he posted on his timeline on X, Chief Minister Stalin observed that he was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of AVM Saravanan, one of the greatest personalities of the Tamil film industry and the face of the historically renowned AVM company.

"The role Saravanan played in shaping the course of AVM was as significant as the crucial role his production house AVM played in shaping and determining the path of the Tamil film industry," Stalin observed in his condolence message.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Saravanan had bought fame to his father, the late AVM, whom everybody fondly addressed as 'Appachi', and highlighted the production house's long-standing association with the Dravidian movement through films like Anna's 'Oru Raavu', Kalaignar Karunanidhi's 'Parasakthi', and Murasoli Maran's 'Kuladeivam'.

Pointing out that AVM Saravanan's silent and simple nature was his trait, Stalin said the late producer had treated everyone around him with love and kindness. The Chief Minister said he extended his deepest condolences and sympathies to the family members and film industry friends of the departed veteran.

Some others who paid their last respects include producers Murali Raman, Vision Time Ramamurthy, Viswanatha Reddy, KT Kunjumon, Swaroop Reddy, Murali Ramasamy, Karaikudi Narayanan, Pushpa Kandasamy, directors SP Muthuraman, P Vasu, VC Guhanathan, Raja (Shankar Guru), Vasanth Sai, Jayendra, actors KR Vijaya, Vikram Prabhu, Vishal, Suriya, Sivakumar, Karunaas, Chinni Jayanth, Easwari Rao, Parthipan and Y G Mahendra, and lyricist Vairamuthu.

